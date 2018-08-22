With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 10 is Rutgers.

Senior TE Jerome Washington led the Scarlet Knights in receiving last season. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Chris Ash (6-18 in two seasons at Rutgers)

2017 Record: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten) Top Returners: So. RB Raheem Blackshear (705 all-purpose yards, five total TDs last season), Sr. TE Jerome Washington (led team with 28 receptions and 282 receiving yards last season), Sr. OL Tariq Cole (named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season), Sr. LB Trevor Morris (led team with 118 tackles last season)

Outlook

The Scarlet Knights have shown improvement in each of Chris Ash’s first two seasons at the helm, but Rutgers is still looking to get back in the conversation for a bowl game in year three. It won’t be easy, as the Scarlet Knights will roll out their ninth different offensive coordinator in nine years--John McNulty. McNulty will have his hands full as he tries to improve an offense that only scored 18 points per game last season and does so with what’s likely to be a true freshman--Artur Sitkowski--under center. He will, however, have two of the offense’s most dynamic playmakers returning in running back Raheem Blackshear and tight end Jerome Washington, which should help ease the transition. Rutgers’ offensive line has shown steady progress in Ash’s tenure but the defensive line remains perhaps the team’s biggest weakness. With solid players at the next two levels of the defense in linebacker Trevor Morris and cornerback Blessuan Austin (returning from a torn ACL suffered last season), the defensive trenches is where the Scarlet Knights will have to make huge strides in order to contend for a bowl berth.

Prediction