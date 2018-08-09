With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 11 is Illinois.

Ricky Smalling (No. 4) had an Illini freshman record 510 yards receiving last season. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Lovie Smith (5-19 in two seasons at Illinois) 2017 Record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten) Top Returners: So. WR Ricky Smalling (510 yards receiving last season), So. TE Lou Dorsey (22 catches last season), So. RB Mike Epstein (346 yards rushing last season), So. DE Bobby Roundtree (50 tackles last season), So. DB Nate Hobbs (48 tackles last season)

Outlook

Illinois took a step back in Year 2 under head coach Lovie Smith but did so due to a youth movement within the program. The Illini had five players named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team last season and they are all looking to make that big leap from freshman to sophomore year. Ricky Smalling set an Illini freshman record for most receiving yards, while Bobby Roundtree tied for the team lead with four sacks. The biggest issue plaguing the Illini heading into the 2018 season is the lack of stability at QB. Sophomore Cam Thomas saw some snaps late last season but struggled with turnovers. The Illini also bring in a pair of true freshmen and graduate transfer A.J. Bush, who has bounced around at Nebraska and Virginia Tech. If one of Thomas or Bush can grab a hold of the starting job and limit their turnovers, the Illini should be more competitive this season.

Prediction