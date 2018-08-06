Ranking the Schedule: No. 12, Bowling Green
With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season.
At No. 12 is Bowling Green.
Head Coach: Mike Jinks (6-18 in two seasons at Bowling Green)
2017 Record: 2-10 (2-6 MAC)
Top Returners: Sr. WR Scott Miller (63 catches last season), So. QB Jarret Doege (1,318 yards passing last season), So. RB Andrew Clair (725 yards rushing last season)
Outlook
Bowling Green enters the 2018 season having seen their win total decrease by half from Year One to Year Two under third-year head coach Mike Jinks. One of the biggest reasons for the decrease in wins last season was a porous defense that allowed 38 points per game and struggled stopping the run (253.3 ypg). The defense this season will be lead by former Nebraska defensive coordinator and FAU head coach Carl Pelini.
Offensively, the Falcons return sophomore starters Jarret Doege at QB and Andrew Clair at RB. The leader of the offense is senior WR Scott Miller, who earned First Team All-MAC honors as a sophomore before earning third team honors last season.
Prediction
Although we're ranking this as the easiest game on the schedule, this one could be tricky for the Terps depending on how things go versus Texas. The Terps could be riding sky-high if they are to pull a second straight upset of the Longhorns on September 1. On the flip side, they could be headed into enemy territory coming off of a loss that leaves them bruised and battered and questioning just how good they are. Our guess is that Maryland's confidence will be somewhere in the middle and despite having to go on the road in Week 2, the Terps are able to run the ball effectively and make enough plays defensively in the secondary to come away with a win.