With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 12 is Bowling Green.

All-MAC WR Scott Miller (No. 21) led the Falcons in receptions last season. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Mike Jinks (6-18 in two seasons at Bowling Green) 2017 Record: 2-10 (2-6 MAC) Top Returners: Sr. WR Scott Miller (63 catches last season), So. QB Jarret Doege (1,318 yards passing last season), So. RB Andrew Clair (725 yards rushing last season)

Outlook

Bowling Green enters the 2018 season having seen their win total decrease by half from Year One to Year Two under third-year head coach Mike Jinks. One of the biggest reasons for the decrease in wins last season was a porous defense that allowed 38 points per game and struggled stopping the run (253.3 ypg). The defense this season will be lead by former Nebraska defensive coordinator and FAU head coach Carl Pelini. Offensively, the Falcons return sophomore starters Jarret Doege at QB and Andrew Clair at RB. The leader of the offense is senior WR Scott Miller, who earned First Team All-MAC honors as a sophomore before earning third team honors last season.

Prediction