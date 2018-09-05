TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 2 is Michigan.

Rashan Gary (No. 3) recorded six sacks for a stingy Michigan defense a season ago. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh (28-11 in three seasons at Michigan)

2017 Record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) Top Returners: Sr. RB Karan Higdon (994 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns last season), Jr. RB Chris Evans (685 rushing yards, six touchdowns last season), Jr. DL Rashan Gary (67 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks last season), Jr. LB Devin Bush (100 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks last season), Jr. LB Khaleke Hudson (82 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks last season)

Outlook

The Wolverines drew a tough road matchup in Week 1 when they had to travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. But don’t be fooled, Michigan is a dangerous team that returned 14 starters from last year and added a more talented quarterback in April when Shea Patterson was granted immediate eligibility following his transfer from Ole Miss. Patterson’s big arm and mobility are something the Wolverines have been missing under center for quite some time. His presence should spark a big boost for a Michigan offense that has its two leading rushers from last season coming back as well as a slew of sophomore wide receivers on the brink of breaking out. However, the defense is the story in Ann Arbor. With NFL prospects at all three levels on that side of the ball, Michigan is set to have one of the stingiest defenses in all of college football. The push that will be created up front by linemen such as Rashan Gray and Chase Winovich matched with an experienced group of linebackers and defensive backs should bode well for the Wolverines. While Michigan’s schedule features tough road trips to Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Ohio State, the Wolverines will be fortunate enough to get Penn State and Wisconsin at home.

Prediction