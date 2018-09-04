Ranking the Schedule: No. 3, Penn State
TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season.
At No. 3 is Penn State.
Head Coach: James Franklin (36-17 in four seasons at Penn State)2017 Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
Top Returners: Sr. QB Trace McSorley (3,570 passing yards, 491 rushing yards, 39 total touchdowns last season), Jr. WR Juwan Johnson (54 receptions, 701 receiving yards last season), Jr. DL Shareef Miller (37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks last season), Sr. DB Amani Oruwariye (four interceptions, eight pass break ups last season)
Outlook
With a top-10 ranking to start the season, the bar is set very high in Happy Valley. And perhaps it should be with senior quarterback Trace McSorley returning to lead a team he has helped win 11 games each of the last two years. But the Nittany Lions will certainly miss the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Saquon Barkley, who was a nightmare out of the backfield for opposing defenses. Penn State will also have to move on from its leading receiver from last season, tight end Mike Gesicki, but it will return last year’s second-leading pass catcher Juwan Johnson as well as introduce freshmen KJ Hamler and Justin Shorter into its pass attacking in 2018. Barkley and Gesicki are big losses, but the departure of offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead might prove to be most costly.
The Nittany Lions have lost a lot on defense. Last year the Nittany Lions only allowed 16.5 points per game, but they return only two starters from the unit that did so. Despite the turnover, Penn State’s defense could be alright because of the return of cornerback John Reid from injury and the introduction of five-star freshman Micah Parsons at linebacker. Home games against Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin should also help the Nittany Lions too.
Prediction
There’s never any love lost when the Terps and Nittany Lions meet on the gridiron. Penn State has traditionally gotten the better of Maryland in this matchup, but this game is at the very end of the regular season so the outcome could very much depend on attrition throughout the year. If both teams remain relatively healthy, this should be a much better matchup than the last time these two teams met in Happy Valley. Maryland’s versatility on offense could cause issues for a Penn State defense that will be learning to play with each other throughout the year. But this game will likely come down to whether or not the Terps can stop McSorley and the Nittany Lions offense better than they have the last two seasons in which they’ve allowed an average of 52 points per game to their conference foe.