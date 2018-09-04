TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 3 is Penn State.

Senior quarterback Trace McSorley (No. 9) accounted for over 4,000 yards and 39 touchdowns last season. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: James Franklin (36-17 in four seasons at Penn State)2017 Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Top Returners: Sr. QB Trace McSorley (3,570 passing yards, 491 rushing yards, 39 total touchdowns last season), Jr. WR Juwan Johnson (54 receptions, 701 receiving yards last season), Jr. DL Shareef Miller (37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks last season), Sr. DB Amani Oruwariye (four interceptions, eight pass break ups last season)

Outlook

With a top-10 ranking to start the season, the bar is set very high in Happy Valley. And perhaps it should be with senior quarterback Trace McSorley returning to lead a team he has helped win 11 games each of the last two years. But the Nittany Lions will certainly miss the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Saquon Barkley, who was a nightmare out of the backfield for opposing defenses. Penn State will also have to move on from its leading receiver from last season, tight end Mike Gesicki, but it will return last year’s second-leading pass catcher Juwan Johnson as well as introduce freshmen KJ Hamler and Justin Shorter into its pass attacking in 2018. Barkley and Gesicki are big losses, but the departure of offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead might prove to be most costly. The Nittany Lions have lost a lot on defense. Last year the Nittany Lions only allowed 16.5 points per game, but they return only two starters from the unit that did so. Despite the turnover, Penn State’s defense could be alright because of the return of cornerback John Reid from injury and the introduction of five-star freshman Micah Parsons at linebacker. Home games against Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin should also help the Nittany Lions too.

Prediction