Ranking the Schedule: No. 4, Michigan State
TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season.
At No. 4 is Michigan State.
Head Coach: Mark Dantonio (100-45 in 11 seasons at Michigan State)
2017 Record: 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
Top Returners: Jr. QB Brian Lewerke (2,793 passing yards, 559 rushing yards, 25 total touchdowns last season), Sr. RB LJ Scott (898 rushing yards, eight touchdowns last season), Jr. DL Kenny Willekes (14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks last season), Jr. LB Joe Bachie (127 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles last season)
Outlook
The Spartans were one of college football’s most improved teams last season, increasing their win total by seven games from the previous year. And with 19 starters returning from last year’s squad, Michigan State will be looking to take an even bigger leap and be a legitimate contender for a the Big Ten title this year. Dual-threat quarterback Brian Lewerke returns to lead a Spartans offense that also has one of the best runners in the conference in senior LJ Scott.
But defense should be Michigan State’s real calling card in 2018, with the team’s leaders in sacks, tackles, and interceptions all returning from last year. The Spartans have at least one playmaker at every level of the defense and will certainly be a tough out for any team they face this season.
Prediction
The Terps will be hosting the Spartans this season as opposed to having to travel to East Lansing, where they only lost by 10 last year. Maryland looks to have the firepower this season to keep the Michigan State defense on its toes, but unlike last year, this could turn into a shootout if the Terps defense doesn’t come to play and lets Lewerke hurt them with his legs and arm. With a healthy Jesse Aniebonam and the addition of transfer Byron Cowart bolstering Maryland’s defensive line this year, the Terps should have what it takes to contain Lewerke and neutralize Scott. Taking care of the ball against a Michigan State defense that thrives on turnovers will be key for Maryland in this game.