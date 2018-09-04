TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 4 is Michigan State.

Senior running back LJ Scott (No. 3) rushed for 898 yards and eight touchdowns last season. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Mark Dantonio (100-45 in 11 seasons at Michigan State)

2017 Record: 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten) Top Returners: Jr. QB Brian Lewerke (2,793 passing yards, 559 rushing yards, 25 total touchdowns last season), Sr. RB LJ Scott (898 rushing yards, eight touchdowns last season), Jr. DL Kenny Willekes (14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks last season), Jr. LB Joe Bachie (127 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles last season)

Outlook

The Spartans were one of college football’s most improved teams last season, increasing their win total by seven games from the previous year. And with 19 starters returning from last year’s squad, Michigan State will be looking to take an even bigger leap and be a legitimate contender for a the Big Ten title this year. Dual-threat quarterback Brian Lewerke returns to lead a Spartans offense that also has one of the best runners in the conference in senior LJ Scott. But defense should be Michigan State’s real calling card in 2018, with the team’s leaders in sacks, tackles, and interceptions all returning from last year. The Spartans have at least one playmaker at every level of the defense and will certainly be a tough out for any team they face this season.

Prediction