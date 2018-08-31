With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 5 is Texas.

Texas wideout Collin Johnson (No. 9) is poised for a big junior season. USA TODAY Sports



Head Coach: Tom Herman (7-6 in one season at Texas) 2017 Record: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12) Top Returners: So. QB Sam Ehlinger (1,915 passing yards, 11 touchdowns last season), Jr. WR Collin Johnson (54 receptions, 765 yards, two touchdowns), Jr. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (37 receptions, 431 yards, one touchdown last season), Sr. LB Gary Johnson (60 tackles, two sacks last season), Sr. DL Charles Omenihu (28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles last season), Sr. DL Breckyn Hager (23 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks last season)

Outlook

Texas was happy to get back to its first bowl game since 2014 last season, but much more will be expected of Tom Herman and his team this year. After finishing 2017 strong, Texas returns 12 starters and should be comfortable enough with its new coaching staff at this point to show some real growth. The defense is not an issue in Austin, as the Longhorns return playmakers at all three levels and have some talented incoming freshman that could contribute right away. There are a few more question marks on offense, starting with sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was recently named the Texas starter. Ehlinger looked good at times last season and showed his mobility by leading the team in rushing with 381 yards. But he will have to become a more disciplined passer for Texas’ offense to take the next step. Luckily for Ehlinger, he’ll have two huge wide receivers on the outside to throw to in 6-foot-6 Collin Johnson and 6-foot-4 Lil’Jordan Humphrey, as well as California graduate transfer Tre Watson and talented true freshman Keaontay Ingram in the backfield. The offensive line is where the Longhorns must improve the most from last season, but Herman addressed that area by hiring offensive line coach Herb Hand and recruiting Rice graduate transfer Calvin Anderson.

Prediction