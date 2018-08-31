With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 6 is Iowa.

Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley threw 26 touchdowns passes last season USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz (143-97 in 19 seasons at Iowa) 2017 Record: 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Top Returners: Jr. QB Nate Stanley (2,437 passing yards, 26 touchdowns last season), Jr. TE Noah Fant (30 receptions, 494 yards, 11 touchdowns last season), Sr. WR Nick Easley (51 receptions, 530 yards, four touchdowns), Jr. DL Anthony Nelson (41 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles last season), Sr. DB Jake Gervase (58 tackles, three interceptions last season)

Outlook

There’s a reason Kirk Ferentz is entering his 20th season as the head coach of the Hawkeyes. He’s continues to produce winning seasons and bowl games at Iowa. This year will likely be no different as the Hawkeyes have a favorable schedule and return several key starters. With a 26-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio as a sophomore last season, quarterback Nate Stanley established himself as one of the Big Ten’s best passers and returns for his junior year as the signal call for the Hawkeyes. Stanley will have an impressive tight end tandem to work with in Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, as well as the team’s leading receiver from last season Nick Easley, but there are question marks in the backfield and along the offensive line for Iowa. On defense, the Hawkeyes lost three linebackers from last season, including All-American Josey Jewell, as well as standout cornerback Josh Jackson. But Iowa is still loaded up front with defensive ends Anthony Nelson and Hesse Parker, who combined for 11.5 sacks last season, and the the Hawkeyes typically hold their own on that side of the ball.

