Ranking the Schedule: No. 7, Temple
With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season.
At No. 7 is Temple.
Head Coach: Geoff Collins (7-6 in one season at Temple)
2017 Record: 7-6 (4-4 AAC)
Top Returners: Sr. QB Frank Nutile (1,600 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in six starts), Sr. WR Ventell Bryant (29 receptions, 280 receiving yards yards last season), Jr. WR Isaiah Wright (46 receptions, 668 receiving yards, four touchdowns last season), Sr. RB Ryquell Armstead (604 rushing yards, five touchdowns), Sr. DB Delvon Randall (83 tackles, four interceptions last season)
Outlook
Temple will be looking to build off of the momentum it finished last season with. In head coach Geoff Collins’ first year, the Owls won four out of their last five games, including a 28-3 victory over Florida International in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. Collins returns several key pieces to his offense, most notably seasoned upperclassmen at quarterback, wide receiver and running back.
The defense is where Temple will have to fill more holes, but the return of senior safety Delvon Randall and a trio of talented linebackers should provide solid leadership on that side of the ball. The Owls finished fourth in the AAC in scoring defense last season, and if they can maintain or improve upon that they should push UCF for a conference title in 2018.
Prediction
Maryland has the luxury of playing Temple at home for this mid-September matchup, but it’s not a far trip for the team from North Philly, which will be looking for a quality non-conference win to add to its résumé. The Terps will have to be ready for an experienced team that’s going to limit its mistakes and play a hard-nosed style on both sides of the ball. To avoid a letdown at home, Maryland will need to bring its own level of physicality to the table and show the Owls who the Big Ten team is in this matchup. The Terps should have the advantage in the trenches, which could be the deciding factor in this game.