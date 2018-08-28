With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 7 is Temple.

Senior safety Delvin Randall (No. 23) leads a tough Temple defense. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Geoff Collins (7-6 in one season at Temple)

2017 Record: 7-6 (4-4 AAC) Top Returners: Sr. QB Frank Nutile (1,600 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in six starts), Sr. WR Ventell Bryant (29 receptions, 280 receiving yards yards last season), Jr. WR Isaiah Wright (46 receptions, 668 receiving yards, four touchdowns last season), Sr. RB Ryquell Armstead (604 rushing yards, five touchdowns), Sr. DB Delvon Randall (83 tackles, four interceptions last season)

Outlook

Temple will be looking to build off of the momentum it finished last season with. In head coach Geoff Collins’ first year, the Owls won four out of their last five games, including a 28-3 victory over Florida International in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. Collins returns several key pieces to his offense, most notably seasoned upperclassmen at quarterback, wide receiver and running back. The defense is where Temple will have to fill more holes, but the return of senior safety Delvon Randall and a trio of talented linebackers should provide solid leadership on that side of the ball. The Owls finished fourth in the AAC in scoring defense last season, and if they can maintain or improve upon that they should push UCF for a conference title in 2018.

Prediction