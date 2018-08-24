With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 8 is Indiana.

Indiana DB Marcelino Ball (No. 42) is back healthy after missing most of the 2017 season. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Tom Allen (5-7 in one season at Indiana) 2017 Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten)

Top Returners: So. RB Morgan Ellison (led team with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season), Jr. WR Nick Westbrook (54 receptions, 995 yards and six touchdowns in 2016), Sr. Luke Timian (68 receptions, 589 yards, and two touchdowns last season), Rs So. DB Marcelino Ball (75 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups in 2016), Sr. DB Jonathan Crawford (62 tackles, 8 pass breakups last season)

Outlook

The Hoosiers were on the cusp of a bowl berth last season in head coach Tom Allen’s first year at the helm. However, a few early season injuries and bad luck in close games derailed what appeared to be a promising season for Indiana. If the Hoosiers had won one of the four games they lost by eight points or less in 2017, they would have made the postseason for a third consecutive year and be shooting for a fourth in 2018. Indiana lost a lot of talent from last year’s defense that held opponents to 25.3 points per game, most notably standout linebacker Tegray Scales, cornerback Rashard Flant, and defensive linemen Robert McCrary, Greg Gooch, and Nate Hoff. The offense will look to improve immensely after averaging just 4.99 yards per play last fall. But Nick Westbrook is considered to be one of the best pass catchers and returners in the Big Ten, so his return from injury should help in that area.

Prediction