With the season right around the corner, TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 9 is Minnesota.

Senior running back Rodney Smith led Minnesota with a team-high 977 yards rushing last season. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: P.J. Fleck (5-7 in one season at Minnesota) 2017 Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten)

Top Returners: Sr. RB Rodney Smith (led team with 977 rushing yards last season), Jr. WR Tyler Johnson (led team with 35 receptions, 677 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns last season), Jr. LB Thomas Barber (led team with 115 tackles last season), Sr. DB Jacob Huff (65 tackles and three interceptions last season)

Outlook

The Golden Gophers just missed out on a bowl bid last season with a 5-7 record in P.J. Fleck’s first year as head coach. If Minnesota had found a way to win even one of the three games it lost by seven points or less in 2017 (including their matchup against Maryland), the narrative of Fleck’s first season at the helm could have been much different. Fleck continues to recruit hard and should have an improved squad in 2018. However, the quarterback position is a major unknown for the Golden Gophers at this point, as true freshman Zack Annexstad has already been given the starting nod by Fleck. Annexstad will look to rejuvenate an offense that only scored 22.1 points per game last season, but Minnesota’s bread and butter will be its defense. Defensive coordinator Robb Smith returns eight starters on his side of the ball, and the secondary in particular is full of solid players with Jacob Huff returning for his senior year and Antoine Winfield Jr. coming back from an injury that forced him to miss the final eight games of the season last year. Thomas Barber is also one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten and he will anchor the middle of the Golden Gophers defense.

Prediction