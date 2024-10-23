Rankings Spotlight: Ten prospects that could enter the next Rivals250

The last rankings update before National Signing Day is just a couple of weeks away. The national analyst staff has been out on the road scouting players and pouring over hours of film so expect plenty of big moves in the rankings. Here are 10 prospects who are Rivals250 candidates in the next rankings update.

Braker landed his fourth star during the season and he’s in position to enter the Rivals250 during the next rankings update. His frame, athleticism and versatility make him a weapon for defensive coordinators. Braker consistently makes plays behind the line of scrimmage and does a good job not allowing blockers to slow him down on the way to the ball carrier.

Possessing size, speed and power will take a prospect far but their potential becomes much clearer when they are able to show technical development on the field as well. That’s what Clayton has done this season. The Wisconsin commit has been a near constant presence in the backfield and has the versatility to stand up and make plays in space. Clayton’s pass rushing abilities have made him a nightmare for offensive tackles and that should continue at the next level.

One of the most physically gifted prospects in this class, Haastrup is just at the beginning of his football career. He started playing this season after switching from running track, where he ran a 10.7-second 100m. That type of speed doesn’t often exist in a 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame. On film, Haastrup shows off the necessary power and aggressive, relentless style to be able to excel at a high-end Power Four program.

A ball-hawking defensive back, Hanks has the tools to be a consistent playmaker at the next level. A shade under 6-foot-2, Hanks has a 6-foot-5 wingspan and has posted a sub-4.5 40-yard dash this year. Those measurables combined with his blazing 4.1-second short shuttle go a long way toward explaining how he’s been able to grab double-digit interceptions over the last two years. Unique traits and skills like these make Hanks a strong Rivals250 candidate.

A steady riser throughout the rankings cycle, Linton is continuing to impress on the field. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end has shown a wide range of pass rushing abilities that should serve him well when he reaches the next level. Power, speed, suddenness, hand techniques and the field awareness of a much older player make him one of the more intriguing defensive linemen in this class.

One of the more gifted tight ends in this class, Olesh has the playmaking abilities of a receiver in a 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame. He has impressive ball skills and speed that can make him really hard for college defenders to deal with. Olesh doesn’t play great competition during the season but he has been really productive over his career and even returned punts. A debut in the Rivals250 is certainly a possibility for Olesh.

Phillips has an elite athletic profile. At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, the LSU commit boasts impressive track and field results to go along with his advanced skills as a cornerback. He has a very long wingspan for a player of his height so quarterbacks aren’t able to fit passes into windows they normally could. Phillips has an explosiveness and short area quickness that keep receivers from being able to create separation like they would expect. His consistent success and impressive measurables make him a strong Rivals250 candidate.

The production Pringle has posted during his career is outstanding given the high level of competition he’s faced. He also recorded a 10.5-second 100m time earlier this year and that speed is easy to see when watching his film. Pringle is tough to bring down when he has the ball in his hands and he showcases a suddenness and explosiveness that make it difficult for defenders to track him down. He’s a threat in the return game as well.

Washington was once a Rivals250 prospect and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his return in the next rankings update. He isn’t necessarily filling up the stat sheet but what he is doing is showcasing the high-end athleticism and arm talent that we’ve come to expect from him. What’s different about this season is he’s been more accurate and efficient than in the past. Washington is also using his legs a lot more this season, taking off and picking up chunks of yards at a higher clip than last year.