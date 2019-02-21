Maryland head coach Mike Locksley and his staff have already put together a solid 2019 recruiting class on short notice and are off to an aggressive start in their 2020 efforts, but they also know that when it comes to their top targets for 2021 like Lititz (Pa.) Warwick offensive tackle Nolan Rucci now is the time to be proactive in their pursuit.

The Terps started by recently sending their offensive line coach John Reagan up to Rucci’s school and quickly parlayed that into getting the 6-foot-7, 266-pound blocker on campus for an unofficial visit the weekend of Feb. 15, during which Rucci received an offer from Maryland and got to see what College Park has to offer.