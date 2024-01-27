Reese reached his 10th double-double of the season just five minutes into the second half. Reserves Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 14 points and Jahari Long scored 11 for Maryland (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten). Kaiser scored 11 of his 14 before intermission and Long scored all of his before the break. In Maryland’s last five contests the bench contributed only five points a game.

The 22-point victory was the Terps' largest margin of victory in a home Big Ten game since March 3, 2016, when Maryland defeated Illinois 81-55. Nebraska's 51 points is the fewest Maryland has allowed this season.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Julian Reese scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed a career-high tying 16 rebounds, Maryland got plenty of bench help in a dominant first half and the Terrapins cruised past Nebraska 73-51 on Saturday.

"I've been saying all along, this team's going to get better and better as the season goes on," Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said after the game. "What we saw in November wasn't even close to what we're going to - and I still think that we're going to get better. Offensively, we're going to get better. And if we continue to play defense the way we're playing, I'll play against anybody."

Maryland leading scorer Jahmir Young (20.3 ppg) scored 12 points.

Reserve C.J. Wilcher was the lone Cornhusker (15-6, 5-5) to score in double figures with 14 points.

The Terps led 44-27 at halftime on the strength of three runs that were 7-0 or better. Maryland continued its scoring onslaught and started the second half with a 13-5 run. The lead reached 25 points with 14:07 remaining.

The first half offered fast-paced action punctuated by hot shooting from the 3-point line by both teams. Nebraska built a 12-2 lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes. Nebraska ended up with its first five field goals coming from 3.

Maryland countered picking up its 3-ball pace and outscored Nebraska 42-15 over the final 15-plus minutes of the half. Maryland’s full-court pressure posed problems for Nebraska and the Cornhuskers turned it over nine times before intermission. The Cornhuskers turned it over a total of 18 times.

Maryland is 7-1 all-time against Nebraska at home.

The Terps travels to Michigan State on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.