Running back Ramon Brown has an impressive offer sheet with big time schools from across the country dotting his list. The Virginia North Chesterfield (Va.) Lloyd C Bird standout hasn't started to identify favorite programs but there are some doing recruiting him better than others.

"I'm enjoying the process," Brown said. "Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Penn State, and Maryland are staying in touch.

"Virginia Tech is like home," he said. "It's right around the corner. They get on the phone with me and tell me how much they want me there and how much they love my film. I talk to coach Adam, the running backs coach. Sometimes they do a Zoom call to break down some film and sometimes the head coach gets on to talk to me.

"Coach Scott at West Virginia is my guy," said Brown. "We don't even need to talk about football. He just asks me how things have been and we talk about things have been going in my life. When I was there coach Scott broke down some run plays with me in the film room and started breaking down some other things.

"I haven't visited Maryland in about a year but I still keep in touch with coach Elijah Brooks," he said. "We talk on the phone and have a great bond. He was actually recruiting me back when he was still at DeMatha. He's a great coach and a really smart guy. I feel very comfortable there. All the players really interacted with me and my family. It felt like home.

"I didn't get a chance to visit Penn State because of the pandemic but I still keep in touch with coach Seider and a lot of other coaches there," Brown said. "He checks up on me to make sure everything is going well."