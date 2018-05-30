Maryland sophomore guard Kevin Huerter will remain in the upcoming NBA Draft and hire an agent, thus ending his college career. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. Huerter himself confirmed the news shortly after via his Instagram page.

Huerter initially announced his decision to declare for the draft back on April 20, but did not hire an agent, thus leaving the door open for a return to College Park for his junior season. That chapter of his career is now closed.

“Kevin has made a significant impact on our program during his two seasons in College Park,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. "He has worked extremely hard to put himself in this position to be drafted by an NBA franchise. Kevin is an outstanding young man who comes from a great family and has a bright future ahead of him. This was a difficult decision for both Kevin and his family knowing how much he loved Maryland and enjoyed college. However, Kevin took his time and gathered the necessary feedback provided by NBA teams to make the best decision. We’re excited for Kevin as he pursues this next step in his career.”

The 6-foot-7 guard was named Honorable Mention All-Big-Ten last season after averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. His 41.7% three-point field goal percentage ranked ninth in the Big Ten last season, while his 73 made threes are tied for the fifth-most ever in a season by a Terrapin.

Huerter significantly boosted his stock during the NBA Draft Combine, putting up some of the best shooting drill numbers of all participants. The Clifton Park, N.Y., native was the combine’s top performer in NBA break right shooting (100 percent), NBA corner right shooting (100 percent), and on-the-move 15-foot shooting (87.1 percent). He also finished third in NBA break left shooting (80 percent).

Huerter also showed off his athleticism with a 2.96-second shuttle run and 3.09-second three-quarter sprint, which were good for the first- and fourth-best performances at the combine. He capped off his combine performance with nine points, two rebounds, and two assists in a scrimmage, showing teams his ability to put it all together.

Huerter apparently did enough during the first day of the combine to push his stock into the middle of the first round with most recent mock drafts from Sports Illustrated and ESPN having Huerter as the No. 18 and No. 19 pick, respectively, in the upcoming draft.

“First off, thank you Terp Nation...for everything," Huerter said. "The last two years playing for Maryland, and at XFINITY Center has been a dream come true. To all my teammates, past and current, not much needs to be said; you’re all my brothers. I waited [until the] last minute because I truly didn’t know what I was going to do. I love College Park, playing for Coach Turgeon, and everything else that comes with being a student at Maryland. But, I will be keeping my name in the draft, with the intent to hire an agent.”

Huerter is expected to sign with Priority Sports and Entertainment to represent him as he begins his professional basketball career.