Maryland will host defending ACC champion Virginia as part of next season's Big Ten/ACC Challenge, according to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

This will mark the fifth straight appearance for Maryland in the challenge as a member of the Big Ten. The Terps have lost four straight in the series since switching from the ACC to the Big Ten during the 2014-2015 season.

It will also mark the second meeting in the challenge between the old ACC border rivals. Maryland hosted Virginia in the 2014-2015 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with the Terps falling to the Cavaliers 76-65 on Dec. 3, 2014.

Virginia is coming off of a historic campaign in which the Cavaliers finished 31-3, winning both the ACC regular season and tournament titles.

The Cavaliers entered the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed but suffered a historic defeat in the opening round, falling to UMBC 74-54, becoming the first-ever No. 1 seed to fall to a No. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament play.

With Virginia returning most of it's roster from a season ago, the Cavaliers are poised to be ranked inside the top 10 to begin the 2018-2019 season.

The Terps, meanwhile, are coming off of a 19-win season in which they did not reach postseason play, but return leading scorer Anthony Cowan and All-Freshman team center Bruno Fernando while adding a top 10 recruiting class that includes McDonald's All-American Jalen Smith.

Dates and times are yet to be determined. Full list of Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups below.

Indiana at Duke

North Carolina at Michigan

Michigan State at Louisville

Nebraska at Clemson

Minnesota at Boston College

Syracuse at Ohio State

NC State at Wisconsin

Purdue at Florida State

Virginia at Maryland

Rutgers at Miami

Virginia Tech at Penn State

Pitt at Iowa

Georgia Tech at Northwestern

Notre Dame at Illinois