Report: Maryland to host UVA in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Maryland will host defending ACC champion Virginia as part of next season's Big Ten/ACC Challenge, according to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Maryland will host Virginia in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, per a source.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 31, 2018
This will mark the fifth straight appearance for Maryland in the challenge as a member of the Big Ten. The Terps have lost four straight in the series since switching from the ACC to the Big Ten during the 2014-2015 season.
It will also mark the second meeting in the challenge between the old ACC border rivals. Maryland hosted Virginia in the 2014-2015 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with the Terps falling to the Cavaliers 76-65 on Dec. 3, 2014.
Virginia is coming off of a historic campaign in which the Cavaliers finished 31-3, winning both the ACC regular season and tournament titles.
The Cavaliers entered the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed but suffered a historic defeat in the opening round, falling to UMBC 74-54, becoming the first-ever No. 1 seed to fall to a No. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament play.
With Virginia returning most of it's roster from a season ago, the Cavaliers are poised to be ranked inside the top 10 to begin the 2018-2019 season.
The Terps, meanwhile, are coming off of a 19-win season in which they did not reach postseason play, but return leading scorer Anthony Cowan and All-Freshman team center Bruno Fernando while adding a top 10 recruiting class that includes McDonald's All-American Jalen Smith.
Dates and times are yet to be determined. Full list of Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups below.
Indiana at Duke
North Carolina at Michigan
Michigan State at Louisville
Nebraska at Clemson
Minnesota at Boston College
Syracuse at Ohio State
NC State at Wisconsin
Purdue at Florida State
Virginia at Maryland
Rutgers at Miami
Virginia Tech at Penn State
Pitt at Iowa
Georgia Tech at Northwestern
Notre Dame at Illinois