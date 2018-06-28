The Terps are close to finalizing a deal to play Loyola-Chicago this upcoming season at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, according to NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz.

Last season's college basketball Cinderella, Loyola-Chicago became just the third No. 11-seed in the history of the NCAA Tournament to advance to a Final Four, falling to Michigan in the semifinals.

Maryland last played in Baltimore during the 2016-2017 season, defeating Charlotte 88-72 on Dec. 20, 2016. The Terps hosted Princeton in Baltimore the season before that, defeating the Tigers 82-61 on Dec. 19, 2015.

This year's contest would mark Maryland's 14th trip to Charm City in program history, where the Terps are 11-2 all-time, having won seven straight games.

Loyola-Chicago loses two senior starters from last season's Final Four team in Donte Ingram and Ben Richardson, as well as senior sixth man Aundre Jackson.

Maryland, who missed out on postseason play last season for the first time since joining the Big Ten, will have to replace second-leading scorer Kevin Huerter, who was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of this year's NBA Draft.

The Terps return leading scorer Anthony Cowan as well as future possible NBA Draft pick Bruno Fernando to go along with a top 10 recruiting class, highlighted by McDonald's All-American Jalen Smith.

A Loyola-Chicago game in Baltimore would add to a non-conference slate that already includes announced home games with Seton Hall (the first game of a home-and-home series) and Virginia (part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge).