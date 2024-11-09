Rice erupts for career-high 28 points as Maryland tops Mount St. Mary's

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Reserve Rodney Rice scored 26 of his career-high 28 points in the first half, Jakobi Gillespie added 13 points and Maryland shattered Mount St. Mary’s 86-52 on Friday night.

Rice shot 10 of 14 including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Selton Miguel scored 11 points and Julian Reese just missed a double-double scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Defensively, the Terrapins (2-0) collected 16 steals and forced 25 Mountaineers turnovers.

Derik Queen, who had 22 points and 20 rebounds in a 79-49 season-opening victory, finished with eight points and one rebound in 20 minutes.

Dallas Hobbs scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Dola Adebayo added 11 for Mount St. Mary’s (1-1).

Mount St. Mary’s had success early, scoring the game’s first five seven points with five coming from Adebayo. The Terrapins tightened the defensive and took the lead for good at 17-16 with 11 minutes before intermission. Maryland led by 32, 58-26, at the half.

Maryland has won 11 straight home non-conference games and 17 consecutive against unranked non-conference foes.