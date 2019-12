NEWARK, N.J. -- Despite being without leading scorer Myles Powel, Kevin Willard's team was able to jump all over No. 7 Maryland at home, hanging on to beat the Terps 52-48 in New Jersey. It was Seton Hall's second consecutive win over Maryland after defeating the Terps in College Park last season.

Watch Willard address the media following the Pirates' win over Maryland in the video player below.