Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 athletes

1. No. 1 at the athlete position: Samuel M'Pemba

College football recruiting diehards understand why Samuel M’Pemba is atop the Rivals rankings as an athlete. M’Pemba is one of the most intriguing players in the 2023 class, not only because of his athletic talents and abilities but because he could be a next-level weakside defensive end or outside linebacker – or he could be a receiver or tight end. On top of the possibility of playing any one of four positions, the IMG Academy five-star will do it at an elite level.

*****

2. Two teams to watch: Maryland and Texas

Will Maryland be able to keep the local star home? That's the big question about Nyckoles Harbor, the Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) athlete. On pure athletic talent alone, no one in the 2023 class can touch Harbor. He is an Olympic-caliber track athlete who competes in the 100 and 200 meters. When the Friday night lights are on, Harbor is terrorizing the East Coast as a receiver and outside linebacker/end. With his freak talents in a 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame, Harbor can effectively play any number of positions. Maryland would love to keep Harbor home, but Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, among many others, have dropped offers and want him. Every top Power Five school in the country wants Dalton Brooks, so we had our choice of schools to choose from here. But we'll go with Texas, which is in an in-state battle with Texas A&M for the four-star 2023 athlete, who resides in the small town of Shriner, which is nestled between San Antonio and Houston. All eyes will be on the Longhorns and Aggies, but Brooks has his choice of any school. Can Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan or even Oklahoma sway the running back/linebacker away?

*****

3. Three names to watch: Lewis Carter, Isaac Smith and CJ Turner