Rivals250 defensive back Kevyn Humes was one of the top uncommitted prospects in the nation heading into the Late Signing Period but now he has taken his name off the board with a commitment to Maryland . The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances standout reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class on Christmas and took a few official visits in January but ultimately decided that the home town school was the place for him.

"My favorite corners coach (new Maryland defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim) came back home and basically he aligned everything with the process," Humes said. "Some schools eliminated themselves by going into portal so the best decision just ended up being staying home.

"Coach Aazaar was actually the first corners coach to offer me," he said. "He was my second offer when he was at Boston College. He took a shot when I didn't have any film so I'm taking that shot. He always reached out and helped me by watch all my film, time in and time out when he didn't have to at all. It just felt right.

"They basically just told me that I'm the guy," said Humes. Maryland is where I'm from."