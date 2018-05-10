Maryland continues their assault on the Tidewater region of Virginia with the commitment of Rivals250 defensive back Tayvion Land on Thursday. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan stand out is the eighth player to commit to Maryland from that region in the last three recruiting classes.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"Coach (Chris) Beatty, Coach Aazaar (Abdul-Rahim), and I have a great relationship," Land said. "I just felt like I was home. I have some teammates there from last year. They’ve been telling me about College Park.

"I was up there on Friday," he said. "They showed me around the campus, I took some pictures, and we checked out the new indoor facility.

"If I come in and play well, I could start my career off early," said Land. "In the Big Ten, I really like the atmosphere and it’s exciting. I think I could do well there."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Land is strong and aggressive for his size, so he doesn't have a problem matching up with bigger receivers. He has great instincts, very good footwork, and a knack for making big plays. Land's instincts will serve him well down the line and should help him see the field early in his career.