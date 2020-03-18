Rivals250 DB Zakee Wheatley breaks down his top schools & future plans
Rivals250 safety Zakee Wheatley isn't sitting around doing nothing during this recruiting dead period. The Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding star is using this opportunity to move his recruitment forward. Wheatley just released his top schools and broke down his future plans.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news