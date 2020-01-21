Rivals250 DB Zakee Wheatley working on building relationship with Maryland
Maryland football hosted several of its top recruiting targets over the weekend, including Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding 2021 four-star safety Zakee Wheatley, who trekked through campus with his family and got to see Maryland basketball earn a thrilling victory over Purdue.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back has been to College Park several times before for past football games, but this time around he got some one-on-one time with Terps head coach Mike Locksley and discussed taking the next steps with his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news