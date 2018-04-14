COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- For the first time in a game-like environment, Matt Canada’s offense was put on display in University of Maryland’s annual Red-White spring football game on Saturday at Capital One Field.

Of the 84 offensive snaps, 57 were on the ground in a bevy of rushing schemes and ball carriers. There were misdirections and a host of different angles thrown at the defense, totaling 210 rushing yards across 11 rushers.

Last year’s special team’s MVP, Jake Funk, rushed for 27 yards on seven carries, including two touchdowns on a day where he benefited from jet sweeps reminiscent to his high school day’s at Damascus.

On the first offensive play of the day, Funk received a sweep from the right side of the field and rumbled for 12 yards. His two touchdowns were nearly identical plays -- sweeps from the left side -- but from three and six yards out.

“What we do offensively will allow a guy [like Jake] to create a role for himself,” Maryland football coach DJ Durkin said afterward. “We have certain strengths, and they’ll show if we find a way to utilize them. Jake is such a terrific running back. I think it’ll be great for him since he’s been such a big contributor special teams wise. I think we’ll see his role increase overall on offense.”

Team White, the first-teamers, beat Team Red, the second-teamers, 31-3.

Ty Johnson, like usual, led the charge with 50 yards on 10 carries. True freshman Anthony McFarland (46 yards on eight carries; four receiving yards on two catches) unleashed a friendly reminder why he was a four-star recruit out of high school on a 39-yard scamper, when he turned a short gain between the tackles into a gash up the left sideline.

Javon Leake produced the third rushing touchdown of the afternoon on a 37-yard burst up the gut. He finished with 47 yards on five carries, mostly coming in the second half.

Redshirt junior cornerback Marcus Lewis, a recent Florida State transfer and product of Gonzaga College High School in D.C., showed lots of promise with a 43-yard interception for a touchdown and a pass break-up in the first half.

DJ Turner, who’s been injured for most of his Maryland career, led the receiving corps with 52 yards on two receptions. Turner’s first catch was a 26-yard connection on fourth-down from quarterback Max Bortenschlager to set-up the game’s first touchdown. His second grab was good for another 26 yards, which plated another scoring drive.

Paul Inzerillo got the scoring started with a 34-yard field goal.

While Kasim Hill and Tyrrell Pigrome recover from torn ACL’s, Bortenschlager quarterbacked the first team Saturday and produced decent results. He wound up with 70 yards on 5-for-9 through the air, showing chemistry with Turner on the two lengthy hook-ups.

True freshman Tyler DeSue, a three-star recruit out of Bishop Sullivan High School (Va.), quarterbacked Team Red and struggled all day. DeSue completed just 4 of 12 passes for 20 yards and his lone interception was taken to the house by Lewis.

On the defensive side of things, the unit allowed just 3.7 yards per rush. Redshirt freshman linebacker Ayinde Eley, a Good Counsel product, stuffed running lanes and registered a game-high seven tackles. Lawtez Rogers led the defense with two sacks.