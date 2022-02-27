Russell, Ayala lead Maryland past Ohio State, 75-60

The Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) had lost six of their previous eight. But they wore down the Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6) and held them to 36.2% from the field.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fatts Russell matched his career high with 27 points, Eric Ayala scored 23 and Maryland took down No. 22 Ohio State 75-60 on Sunday.

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, who entered the game as the Buckeyes’ leading scorer by averaging 19.6 points, was held to 11 points. And freshman star Malaki Branham, who averaged 26.7 points in his previous three games, had only 13 to lead the Buckeyes.

Maryland first took the lead with 8:07 to play in the first half after Ayala hit two free throws, which were the first of 11 straight points. The Terrapins had a 32-28 advantage at the half.

Branham hit a 3-pointer with 8:08 remaining in the game to cut Maryland’s lead to 53-50. Ayala followed with a layup and, after a collision with Ohio State’s Zed Key, two free throws to increase the lead to 57-50. Key injured his right ankle and had to be helped off the floor.

Russell and Ayala hit 3-pointers, and the Terps led 64-53 with 4:17 to play. Russell hit two 3-pointers as Maryland took a 75-57 lead with 1:18 to play.

HOMELAND

Maryland forward Pavlo Dziuba was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and draped himself in the Ukrainian flag in the pre-game huddle.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: In a disappointing season, this was perhaps their most impressive win. Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the 2002 NCAA championship team, the Terrapins can hope for a nice run in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

UP NEXT

The Terps will host Minnesota on Wednesday, March 2. The game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.