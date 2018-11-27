Maryland’s football season ended with a disappointing loss at No. 12 Penn State, as the Terps fell one win short of bowl eligibility. Despite a tumultuous season that seemed derailed from the onset following the tragic June death of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair, there were still plenty of moments for the Terps to celebrate during their 2018 campaign. Of those moments, many of them led to various Terps earning Big Ten weekly awards. In fact, Maryland players earned weekly recognition from their conference eight different times this season. TSR recaps the performances that led to these awards: Antoine Brooks, Jr. - Co-Defensive Player of the Week, September 3, 2018

Antoine Brooks Jr. (No. 25) celebrates following his game-clinching interception versus Texas. USA TODAY Sports

In Maryland’s season-opening upset victory over then No. 23-ranked Texas, Terps NICKEL Antoine Brooks Jr. showed out in a big way, compiling a game-high 11 tackles and a tackle for a loss. The talented sophomore also made a game-clinching interception with 1:04 left on the clock to put the Longhorns away at FedEx Field. This was Brooks’ second time in his career at College Park that he has earned Big Ten weekly honors. He was also named the conference’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned a blocked field goal 71 yards for a touchdown in the Terps’ win over Texas in Austin last year.

Jeshaun Jones - Co-Freshman of the Week, September 3, 2018 In the same game this season as Brooks received recognition for his defensive prowess, Terps freshman Jeshaun Jones also earned Big Ten weekly honors for his historic collegiate debut. Jones’ performance in Week 1 against Texas was a memorable one. His final stat line included a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown, all occurring in the first half of his first ever game in college. Jones became the first player to accomplish that feat since Oregon’s Marcus Mariota did it in 2012. All of Jones’ scores were big plays--a 28-yard run, 20-yard pass to wideout Taivon Jacobs, and a 65-yard catch from quarterback Kasim Hill. Jones and Brooks both garnering Big Ten weekly honors after their performances against Texas marked the first time two Terps have received this recognition in the same week since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, but it would not be the last. Tre Watson - Defensive Player of the Week, September 24, 2018

Tre Watson (No. 33) returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown versus Minnesota. USA TODAY Sports

In an impressive 42-13 win at home against Minnesota, Maryland grad-transfer linebacker Tre Watson led all players with 11 tackles, including a sack. He also returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown just 46 seconds into the third quarter to give the Terps an 18-point lead. The pick was Watson’s second of the season and one of five he had on the year. Anthony McFarland - Co-Freshman of the Week, September 24, 2018 Marking the second time this season two Terps earned Big Ten weekly honors for the same game, Maryland’s 29-point win over Minnesota also yielded a Co-Freshman of the Week Award for redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland. McFarland would go on to break several Terps rushing records throughout the year, but the win over the Golden Gophers was one of his first breakout performances. It took McFarland just six carries to rack up 112 rushing yards (18.7 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns, including a 64-yarder late in the third quarter to put the game out of reach for Minnesota. Surpassing the century mark for the second consecutive allowed McFarland to join Wayne Wingfield (1979) as the only Maryland freshmen to have rushed for 100 yards or more in back-to-back games in the program’s history. Ty Johnson - Special Teams Player of the Week, October 8, 2018 Terps running back Ty Johnson wasn’t able to get anything going on the ground Oct. 6 against Michigan’s stout defensive front. The senior carried the ball five times for just 3 yards, but he still earned Big Ten weekly honors as the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week thanks to his 98-yard kickoff return that gave Maryland an early 7-3 lead over the Wolverines in the first quarter. Johnson led the Terps this season with an average kickoff return of 27.21 yards. His 98-yard score was the longest for Maryland and second longest in the Big Ten this season (Michigan’s Ambry Thomas had a 99-yard kickoff return. Johnson has been an excellent all-purpose player for the Terps throughout his career in College Park. This season he joined Torrey Smith, LaMont Jordan, and Stefon Diggs as the only Terps to amass 4,000 all-purpose yards in their collegiate career. Javon Leake - Offensive Player of the Week/Special Teams Player of the Week, October 29, 2018 Maryland’s 63-33 win over Illinois Oct. 27 was quite the day for Terps sophomore running back Javon Leake, who ended up being named Big Ten Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week because of his stellar performance. Leake became the first player in conference history to earn both awards in the same week, and it was warranted. He rushed for 140 yards on five carriers (28.0 yards per carry) and scored four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return. His four total touchdowns were the most in a single game by a Terp since D.J. Abrams did it in the 2010 Military Bowl. Leake’s kickoff return touchdown was Maryland’s first score of the game, and he would help the Terps blow the lead wide open with touchdown runs of 64, 27, and 43 yards throughout the game. Anthony McFarland - Freshman of the Week, November 19, 2018

Anthony McFarland (No. 5) rushed for 298 yards and a couple of scores versus Ohio State. USA TODAY Sports