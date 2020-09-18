TerrapinSportsReport - Senior center Jordan opts back in to 2020 season

Maryland received a major boost Thursday as senior center Johnny Jordan, a returning starter along the offensive line, has decided to play this season.

Jordan, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection who initially opted out of his senior season due to COVID-19 concerns back in August, started six games at center last season and has started 12 games along the offensive line over the past two seasons.

With the 6-foot-1, 305-pounder opting back in, the Terps now boast three returning starters along the offensive line, as Jordan is joined by returning left tackle Jaelyn Duncan and returning right tackle Marcus Minor.

Maryland still has five other players who previously opted out of the 2020 season, including starting right guard Austin Fontaine and starting quarterback Josh Jackson. Sophomore defensive back Vincent Flythe, sophomore defensive tackle Jalen Alexander and junior linebacker TJ Kautai have also opted out.



