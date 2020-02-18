Sophomore forward Jalen “Stix” Smith got off to a fast start Tuesday night and never slowed down. Smith fell one rebound shy of Maryland’s first 20-20 game in 25 years. He had 10 points and five rebounds in his first six minutes of playing time and finished with an impressive 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth straight double-double and 17th of the season. It took him just 13 minutes to earn the double-double. He also added two blocks and two rebounds to his totals.

“Really good win for us. I thought we did a lot of really nice things tonight,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “Just proud of the guys. Really good win for us.”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 7 Maryland (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten) increased its winning streak to nine games and took a two-game lead atop the Big Ten standings Feb. 18 with a 76-67 win over Northwestern (6-19, 1-14) at Xfinity Center.

“I was just hitting open shots and making layups and grabbing boards. There’s nothing much to it,” Smith said.

Turgeon called Smith’s performance “phenomenal” and added that the Baltimore native was “on another level,” even admitting that Smith’s game has come along faster than he even expected.

“He’s actually even better than I imagined this year, and even two months ago,” Turgeon said. “In December, I wasn’t sure we could get to this so fast. He’s just so confident. And I was really hoping he could get to 20-20 but they made the shot there at the end. He just keeps growing. Defensively he does so much for us on the defensive end. And then offensively he really helps us space the floor. And I thought tonight he was really good around the basket, which was great to see too...We can still get a lot better before the year is over and Stix is working at it. He wants to be great.”

Fellow Baltimore native and Mount St. Joseph grad, Darryl Morsell, stuffed the stat sheet on his 21st birthday. Morsell finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and a career-high seven assists.

“[Morsell] does everything for us — score, pass, rebound, defend,” Terps’ senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. said. “I mean, I don’t know what his stat line is but I know he did a little bit of everything tonight.”

Morsell is another player Turgeon has been impressed by when it comes to the growth of his game since last season.

“It’s crazy. He’s just turned into this player who has totally bought in to what he needs to do,” Turgeon said. “And they don’t guard him and he still finds a way to get in the paint and make plays for himself and make plays for everybody else. So he’s a really confident kid right now. He’s in a really good place. It’s really cool.”

Cowan, who passed Tom McMillen Tuesday night to move into eighth all-time on Maryland’s career scoring list, finished with 19 points, five assists and no turnovers. He was a big part of the Terps’ stellar ball movement and efficiency from the free throw line and protecting the ball against the Wildcats.

As a team, Maryland dished out 17 assists on 25 made field goals and went into halftime with 12 dimes on 13 buckets. The Terps also made the most of their attempts from the charity stripe on Tuesday night, shooting 18-for-22. Perhaps most impressive, Turgeon’s team committed just five turnovers.

“We really did it yesterday in practice. We shared the ball yesterday in practice and it was like woah this is really fun to watch,” Turgeon said. “And they started that way again. It’s contagious when guys share the ball. Our point guards had zero turnovers tonight — Anthony and Eric — and that’s terrific. So we just keep doing the little things and keep getting a little bit better. When the game was on the line, I just thought our execution there at the end was really good. So it’s good to see.”

Maryland led the entire game and was up by as much as 14 but saw its lead slip to single digits several times with Northwestern getting as close as four. But the Terps showed poise throughout the entire game and always had an answer for each of the Wildcats’ runs.

“We always try to stay calm as possible,” Terps’ freshman Donta Scott said. “We don’t want to get flustered. We just want to stay together and play together as a family. And we just know that when we play together as a family and we’re moving the ball and just having fun out there, there’s nothing that can really stop us.”

Scott continued his impressive recent stretch of games Tuesday night, scoring 12 points in just 19 minutes. His playing time was limited because of some early foul trouble, but the freshman continues to increase his role on this year’s Terps team.

“[Scott] had some silly fouls tonight, but Donta can really drive the ball, and we’re just trying to encourage him to be more of a driver,” Turgeon said. “Not only to shoot it, but to pass because he can really pass. He got the first bucket of the game when he drove and he’s working really hard on his shot. And we talked about it as a team the other day. We said we have to get Donta more shots. We have to get him more open looks because he can shoot.

“He was kind of an afterthought for us. He was just trying to figure out my gosh we’re playing in the Big Ten. Now, he’s become a real steady player for us and a guy who I think can help Stix grow offensively for us. But his toughness is what he really brings to us. But he can score. He’s a big-time scorer. He can score off the dribble. He can score shooting threes. He’s the only one that made a three for us in the second half, so it’s great. He seems fresh and he seems in a good spot right now.”

While the Terps had four double-digit scorers in Smith, Cowan, Morsell, and Scott, Northwestern had three of its own. Freshman center Ryan Young had a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds, freshman guard Boo Buie netted 15 points, and sophomore forward Miller Kopp had 13.

Maryland will now take its two-game first place lead to Ohio State where they will play the Buckeyes on the road Feb. 23.