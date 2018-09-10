Snap Counts: Bowling Green
TerrapinSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform die-hard Maryland football fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is a look at who played and how much against Bowling Green.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Kasim Hill*
|
65
|
18
|
47
|
Tyrrell Pigrome
|
7
|
0
|
7
-- Pigrome saw two snaps early in the game, losing a fumble on his second snap of the game. He played his final five snaps during mop up duty.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Ty Johnson*
|
44
|
12
|
32
|
Tayon Fleet-Davis*
|
30
|
2
|
28
|
Anthony McFarland
|
23
|
3
|
20
|
Lorenzo Harrison
|
14
|
3
|
11
|
Javon Leake
|
5
|
0
|
5
-- With Jake Funk out and Lorenzo Harrison going down, Tayon Fleet-Davis saw 30 snaps and Anthony McFarland saw a healthy 23 snaps in a breakout performance.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Taivon Jacobs*
|
33
|
18
|
15
|
Jahrvis Davenport*
|
31
|
16
|
15
|
DJ Turner
|
22
|
16
|
6
|
Jeshaun Jones
|
22
|
7
|
15
|
Darryl Jones
|
16
|
2
|
14
|
Brian Cobbs
|
10
|
0
|
10
|
Dontay Demus
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
Carlos Carriere
|
2
|
0
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Chigoziem Okonkwo*
|
37
|
7
|
30
|
Avery Edwards
|
31
|
1
|
30
|
Noah Barnes
|
27
|
0
|
27
|
Antonio Dicerbo
|
2
|
0
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Damian Prince*
|
67
|
18
|
49
|
Brendan Moore*
|
67
|
18
|
49
|
Johnny Jordan*
|
67
|
18
|
49
|
Sean Christie*
|
67
|
18
|
49
|
Derwin Gray*
|
62
|
18
|
44
|
Ellis McKennie
|
15
|
3
|
Tyran Hunt
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
Spencer Anderson
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
Brian Plummer
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
TJ Bradley
|
5
|
0
|
5
-- After missing the season opener versus Texas, starting left tackle Derwin Gray took all but five snaps with his fellow starters along the offensive line.
-- Ellis McKennie saw 15 snaps, a third as a sixth offensive lineman.
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Byron Cowart*
|
38
|
24
|
14
|
Mbi Tanyi*
|
37
|
24
|
13
|
Jesse Aniebonam*
|
32
|
21
|
11
|
Adam McLean*
|
32
|
23
|
9
|
Oluwaseun Oluwatimi
|
19
|
12
|
7
|
Bryce Brand
|
19
|
11
|
8
|
Keiron Howard
|
18
|
10
|
8
|
Brett Kulka
|
14
|
9
|
5
|
Lawtez Rogers
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
Breyon Gaddy
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
Brandon Gaddy
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
Oseh Saine
|
2
|
1
|
1
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Tre Watson*
|
52
|
33
|
19
|
Antoine Brooks*
|
46
|
29
|
17
|
Isaiah Davis*
|
44
|
27
|
17
|
Ayinde Eley
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
Nick Underwood
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
Durell Nchami
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
Nnamdi Egbuaba
|
1
|
1
|
0
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Marcus Lewis*
|
51
|
32
|
19
|
Tino Ellis*
|
45
|
29
|
16
|
RaVon Davis
|
24
|
16
|
8
|
Qwuantrezz Knight
|
13
|
7
|
6
|
Jordan Mosley
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
Rayshad Lewis
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
Kenny Bennett
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
Vincent Flythe
|
3
|
0
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Antwaine Richardson*
|
52
|
33
|
19
|
Darnell Savage*
|
51
|
32
|
19
|
Deon Jones
|
6
|
1
|
5