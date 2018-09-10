Ticker
Snap Counts: Bowling Green

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is a look at who played and how much against Bowling Green.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Pass Run

Kasim Hill*

65

18

47

Tyrrell Pigrome

7

0

7
*-Denotes starter

-- Pigrome saw two snaps early in the game, losing a fumble on his second snap of the game. He played his final five snaps during mop up duty.

Ybgrxeluwhd00c5yf7qw
Running Backs
Player Snaps Pass Run

Ty Johnson*

44

12

32

Tayon Fleet-Davis*

30

2

28

Anthony McFarland

23

3

20

Lorenzo Harrison

14

3

11

Javon Leake

5

0

5
*-Denotes starter

-- With Jake Funk out and Lorenzo Harrison going down, Tayon Fleet-Davis saw 30 snaps and Anthony McFarland saw a healthy 23 snaps in a breakout performance.

Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Pass Run

Taivon Jacobs*

33

18

15

Jahrvis Davenport*

31

16

15

DJ Turner

22

16

6

Jeshaun Jones

22

7

15

Darryl Jones

16

2

14

Brian Cobbs

10

0

10

Dontay Demus

6

0

6

Carlos Carriere

2

0

2
*-Denotes starter
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Pass Run

Chigoziem Okonkwo*

37

7

30

Avery Edwards

31

1

30

Noah Barnes

27

0

27

Antonio Dicerbo

2

0

2
*-Denotes starter
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Pass Run

Damian Prince*

67

18

49

Brendan Moore*

67

18

49

Johnny Jordan*

67

18

49

Sean Christie*

67

18

49

Derwin Gray*

62

18

44

Ellis McKennie

15

3

Tyran Hunt

5

0

5

Spencer Anderson

5

0

5

Brian Plummer

5

0

5

TJ Bradley

5

0

5
*-Denotes starter

-- After missing the season opener versus Texas, starting left tackle Derwin Gray took all but five snaps with his fellow starters along the offensive line.

-- Ellis McKennie saw 15 snaps, a third as a sixth offensive lineman.

Defensive Line
Player Snaps Pass Run

Byron Cowart*

38

24

14

Mbi Tanyi*

37

24

13

Jesse Aniebonam*

32

21

11

Adam McLean*

32

23

9

Oluwaseun Oluwatimi

19

12

7

Bryce Brand

19

11

8

Keiron Howard

18

10

8

Brett Kulka

14

9

5

Lawtez Rogers

6

1

5

Breyon Gaddy

6

1

5

Brandon Gaddy

3

1

2

Oseh Saine

2

1

1
*-Denotes starter
Linebackers
Player Snaps Pass Run

Tre Watson*

52

33

19

Antoine Brooks*

46

29

17

Isaiah Davis*

44

27

17

Ayinde Eley

6

1

5

Nick Underwood

6

1

5

Durell Nchami

6

1

5

Nnamdi Egbuaba

1

1

0
*-Denotes starter
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Pass Run

Marcus Lewis*

51

32

19

Tino Ellis*

45

29

16

RaVon Davis

24

16

8

Qwuantrezz Knight

13

7

6

Jordan Mosley

6

1

5

Rayshad Lewis

6

2

4

Kenny Bennett

3

0

3

Vincent Flythe

3

0

3
*-Denotes starter
Safeties
Player Snaps Pass Run

Antwaine Richardson*

52

33

19

Darnell Savage*

51

32

19

Deon Jones

6

1

5
*-Denotes starter
