The Terps kicked off the 2022 campaign by cruising to a 31-10 victory at home over Buffalo.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Terps had an overall grade of 78.0 versus Buffalo, a solid number for a season-opening win over a MAC opponent.

The offense had an overall grade of 72.0 with the rushing attack leading the way with a grade of 80.8 behind Roman Hemby's 114-yard, two touchdown afternoon.

The Maryland defense was also solid, especially in the second half, finishing with an overall grade of 76.0 versus Buffalo. The defensive line was stout and the Terps tackled well, finishing with a grade of 80.8 in the tackling department.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

