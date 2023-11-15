The Terps are going bowling after defeating Nebraska in walk-off fashion last weekend in Lincoln, 13-10. The win snapped a four-game losing skid for Maryland.

The Terps finished Saturday's win at Nebraska with an overall grade of 70.8, their third-highest overall grade in league play so far this season. The offense finished with a 66.0 overall grade as the Terps finished with 384 yards of total offense but turned the ball over three times.

The Maryland defense finished with an overall grade of 67.8 versus the Huskers. The defense's coverage grade was the highest of the season with an 89.2, as senior cornerback Tarheeb Still and junior safety Dante Trader Jr. each finished with a pair of interceptions.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.

