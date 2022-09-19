The Terps moved to 3-0 on the season Saturday night with an impressive 34-27 win over SMU in what was their final non-conference game before the start of Big Ten play.

It wasn't always pretty, as the Terps had an overall grade of 69.3 in the win over SMU.

The offense had an overall grade of 71.3 with the rushing attack somewhat surprisingly leading the way with a grade of 69.0 as redshirt freshman Roman Hemby rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown, averaging 9.4 yards per carry.

The Maryland defense struggled versus SMU's passing attack, allowing the Mustangs to rack up 369 yards through the air, finishing with an overall grade of 63.6 in the win. The pass rush struggled once again, finishing with a grade of 54.5 as the secondary also struggled in coverage, finishing with a grade of 59.3.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.