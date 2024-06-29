Maryland football landed its fifth overall commit over the past two days and third from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding Saturday night, as two-sport standout and Cavaliers defensive lineman Delmar White announced his pledge to the Terps.

White picked up his Maryland offer on June 8 after head coach Mike Locksley and defensive coordinator Brian Williams had a chance to evaluate him up close while camping in College Park earlier this month.

While White is just scratching the surface as a talented defensive lineman in football, he starred this past winter for the Cavaliers on the wrestling mat after spending his first two years of high school at Pasadena (Md.) Chesapeake before transferring to the MIAA powerhouse this past school year.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound White finished his junior season with a 54-4 record in wrestling, earning Legacy Wrestling’s No. 1 ranking among Maryland high school heavyweights, and the Capital Gazette 2023-24 Wrestler of the Year honors.

A big reason for his success in wrestling this past winter was the work he put in in the weight room during the summer and fall with the Cavaliers football program, as he transformed his body, adding strength which aided him on the mat.

White helped Spalding to their second consecutive MIAA A football championship this past fall will look to lead the program to a third consecutive conference title along with a couple of other future Terps this year.

White becomes the 17th overall commit in the Terps’ 2025 recruiting class and the third from head coach Kyle Schmitt's Archbishop Spalding program, joining Rivals250 quarterback Malik Washington and three-star defensive back Jayden Shipps, both of whom announced their pledge to Maryland on Friday. He is not yet rated by Rivals.



