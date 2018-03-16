Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-16 11:34:30 -0500') }} football

Spring camp video: Opening portion of practice No. 6

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport.com
Publisher

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps took to the newly renovated Cole Field House for spring practice No. 6 with a cold wind whipping outside. Watch the team and it's various units go through drills during the opening portion of practice in the video player below.

