COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland football held its 14th spring practice April 12 on one of the few warm and sunny days we’ve had this year. It marked the final spring practice that is open to media, as head coach DJ Durkin and his team prepare for Saturday’s spring game. Durkin addressed reporters prior to the start of practice, and a handful of players spoke with media at the conclusion. Below are some news, notes and observations from spring practice No. 14.