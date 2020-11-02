TerrapinSportsReport - Tagovailoa named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

After struggling in his first career start at Northwestern to open the 2020 season, Maryland sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was nearly flawless in the Terps' come-from-behind 45-44 OT win over Minnesota, throwing for nearly 400 yards and accounting for 5 total touchdowns.

For his efforts, Tagovailoa was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, the conference announced on Monday.

Tagovailoa finished 26-of-35 for 394 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while also rushing for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, including the Terps' final touchdown in overtime.

Tagovailoa’s 394 passing yards were the 10th most in a single-game in school history and the most since Danny O'Brien passed for 417 yards against N.C. State in 2010. He also became just the third Big Ten player in the last 20 seasons to notch 350 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a single game. The other two were Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State, 2018) and Zak Kustok (Northwestern, 2001).

Tagovailoa is Maryland’s first Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week since running back Javon Leake earned the honor on Oct. 29, 2018 after racking up 274 total yards and scoring four touchdowns in a win over Illinois.

Tagovailoa and the Terps return to action Saturday at 0-2 Penn State. The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.



