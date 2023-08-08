Tagovailoa, who was named to the Maxwell Award watch list last week, has helped ascend the Terps passing game to new heights during his three-year career. The quarterback has set Maryland career records for passing yards (7,879), passing touchdowns (51), total touchdowns (59), completions (665), completion percentage (67.4), 300-yard passing games (12), passing efficiency (146.2) and total offense (8,067). His current career completion percentage is the best of any Big Ten quarterback all-time with a minimum of 875 pass attempts.

FORT WORTH, TX – Maryland redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been named to the Davey O'Brien Award preseason watch list for the second year in a row, it was announced on Tuesday. The list includes 35 of the nation's top returning college quarterbacks.

The Ewa Beach, HI native was also one of only 10 players and two quarterbacks selected to the Big Ten Preseason Honors list and was selected as the Preseason Big Ten Quarterback of the Year by College Football Network.

The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 47th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The official Davey O'Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and will contain all active quarterbacks from the Preseason Watch List, all players honored as a weekly Great 8 recipient through the season's first seven weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee.

The Midseason Watch List will then be pared down to the 35-player Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2023 on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will again play a role in the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting totals when combined with the national selection committee's ballots. Voting will begin on Oct. 24.

The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 21). The 2023 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 7, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

2023 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List

Carter Bradley, South Alabama, Sr., 6-3, 216, Jacksonville, Fla.

Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State, Sr., 6-1, 196, Honolulu, Hawai'i

Jalon Daniels, Kansas, Jr., 6-0, 215, Lawndale, Calif.

Jayden Daniels, LSU, Sr., 6-4, 210, San Bernardino, Calif.

Quinn Ewers, Texas, So., 6-2, 195, Southlake, Texas

Dequan Finn, Toledo, Jr., 6-2, 205, Detroit, Mich.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Sr., 5-11, 204, Mililani, Hawai'i

Taylen Green, Boise State, So., 6-6, 223, Lewisville, Texas

Frank Harris, UTSA, Sr., 6-0, 205, Schertz, Texas

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-1, 212, Charlotte, N.C.

Seth Henigan, Memphis, Jr., 6-3, 210, Denton, Texas

Will Howard, Kansas State, Sr., 6-5, 242, Downingtown, Pa.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas, Sr., 6-3, 247, Sardis, Miss.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson, So., 6-2, 195, Austin, Texas

Devin Leary, Kentucky, Sr., 6-1, 217, Sicklerville, N.J.

Riley Leonard, Duke, Jr., 6-4, 212, Fairhope, Ala.

Drake Maye, North Carolina, So., 6-4, 230, Huntersville, N.C.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Sr., 6-3, 220, Indian Trail, N.C.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, Jr., 6-3, 202, La Grange Park, Ill.

Joe Milton III, Tennessee, Sr., 6-5, 235, Pahokee, Fla.

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin, Sr., 6-2, 218, Waco, Texas

Bo Nix, Oregon, Sr., 6-3, 214, Pinson, Ala.

Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington, 6-3, 213, Tampa, Fla.

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF, Sr., 6-0, 200, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Michael Pratt, Tulane, Jr., 6-3, 220, Boca Raton, Fla.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky, Jr., 6-2, 230, St. Augustine Beach, Fla.

Cameron Rising, Utah, Sr., 6-2, 220, Ventura, Calif.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State, Jr., 6-2, 210, Brandon, Miss.

Kurtis Rourke, Ohio, Sr., 6-5, 231, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse, Sr., 6-4, 225, Charlotte, N.C.

Jeff Sims, Nebraska, Jr., 6-4, 220, Jacksonville, Fla.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland, Sr., 5-11, 208, Ewa Beach, Hawai'i

Jordan Travis, Florida State, Sr., 6-1, 212, West Palm Beach, Fla.

E.J. Warner, Temple, So., 6-0, 190, Phoenix, Ariz.

Caleb Williams, USC, Jr., 6-1, 220, Washington, D.C.

