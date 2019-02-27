Take Two returns with another offering tackling a relevant topic in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com .

The Alabama coaching staff has had tremendous ties to Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances in recent years, landing five-star defensive end Eyabi Anoma in its 2018 class and then getting four-stars Shane Lee and Darrian Dalcourt this past recruiting cycle.

The Crimson Tide went back to Baltimore St. Frances and landed five-star outside linebacker Chris Braswell early in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and he’s shaping up to be one of the top players in the entire class

Rated as the third-best strong-side defensive end in the 2020 class, behind only Justin Flowe and Mekhail Sherman, Braswell is also second in the Maryland state rankings. He has more than 20 offers. And Braswell was one of the top performers at the Under Armour Future 50.

But new Maryland coach Mike Locksley was also Braswell’s recruiter for the Crimson Tide, and there’s no question the five-star will be a priority in-state recruit for the Terrapins.

After Locksley left Alabama for Maryland, Braswell said he was a man of his word and was sticking with the Crimson Tide. But can Locksley convince the St. Frances standout to stay home and be a star in College Park?