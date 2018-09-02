For the second straight year, the Terps upset a nationally ranked Texas squad to open the season. Whereas last year the Terps were simply looking for some respect nationally, this year was quite different. Following a tumultuous offseason that included head coach DJ Durkin being placed on administrative leave and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, the Terps this year were playing for their fallen teammate. While the football team played for McNair down on the field Saturday, Maryland honored another fallen Terp in the press box before the game.

Maryland grad and longtime sportswriter for the Capital Gazette, John McNamara was one of five journalists shot and killed at the newspaper's offices in Annapolis on June 28. He regularly covered Terps football and basketball games for the paper. On Saturday, a nameplate and bouquet of flowers were left at an empty seat in the FedEx Field press box in McNamara's honor. Following a moment of silence for McNair throughout the stadium, McNamara's friends and colleagues observed a moment silence to remember one of their own in the press box.

Meanwhile, just down the road, McNamara's wife Andrea Chamblee spread McNamara's ashes at Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals baseball team, prior to their game with the Milwaukee Brewers. Both the Terps and Nats won their respective games Saturday, just as McNamara almost certainly would have wanted it.

True freshman Jeshaun Jones steals the show

The last 2018 recruit to commit during the early signing period, choosing the Terps over Iowa State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, former three-star wide receiver Jeshaun Jones wasted little time making his presence felt in College Park. Jones enrolled early and participated in spring ball, with many around the Maryland program anointing him the next Terps superstar wide receiver before ever playing in a college game. The true freshman had his presence immediately felt on Saturday, showing fans and media members alike why some inside Gossett were so excited about Jones' future. Jones capped the Terps' initial drive versus the Longhorns with a 28-yard touchdown run, giving the Terps a 7-0 lead. Just minutes later, Jones caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Kasim Hill, giving Jones two career touchdowns on just two career touches all in his first quarter of college action. But Jones wasn't done, his third touch came in the second quarter when he threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs.

First touch: rushing TD



Second touch: receiving TD



Third touch: passing TD@TerpsFootball true frosh @JeshaunJones06 knows how to make a first impression. pic.twitter.com/IfiltQiJsG — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) September 1, 2018

You might be wondering what the last time was a player caught, threw and ran for a touchdown in the same game was. TCU senior quarterback Kenny Hill did it last season in a win over West Virginia.

But a freshman? You have to go back to Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota's redshirt freshman season, when he threw for a touchdown, caught a touchdown and ran for an 86-yard touchdown all in the first half of a 43-21 win over Arizona State in October of 2012. Jones is the only player in the last 20 seasons to do it in his college debut. "He is versatile," Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada said of Jones after the game. "He's a very good football player. Obviously the jet sweeps are a part of our offense, a lot of guys ran it, his popped. And then they made some adjustments. We missed some opportunities on that. Obviously the pass was special, what he did after the catch was special. And then obviously the trick play down in the red zone, we had it, we kind of auditioned it. We had three or four guys throw it in practice, his was the best, and you're only going to do it one time. He won. That's how it went. He did a great job. It was really good for him, good for our football team." As for completing the trifecta touchdown challenge versus Texas, Jones became the first player to do that since another Oregon quarterback, Joey Harrington, who accomplished the feat back in December of 2000 during Oregon's 35-30 win over the Longhorns in the Holiday Bowl. Needless to say, Jones is in some rarefied air to start his collegiate career.

Turnovers (or lack thereof) tell the tale versus Texas

With the Terps accounting for just two more total yards and one more first down than Texas, it was the turnover disparity that really stood out as one of the keys to victory. This was especially the case considering Maryland forced all three Texas turnovers on the Longhorns' last three possessions of the game while clinging to a five point lead. It shouldn't be too surprising that Maryland forced Texas into several turnovers, as the Longhorns averaged 1.4 giveaways per game last season. On the other side of the ball, the Terps averaged 1.3 takeaways per game. The more surprising stat was that the Terps did not turn the ball over once versus a Texas team that had one of the best turnover margins in the country a season ago. Last season, the Terps turned the ball over at least once in every game they played versus a ranked opponent, including a Ty Pigrome interception in the season opener versus Texas. So what changed? Well for starters, Matt Canada is now in charge of the Terps' offense. Canada's offense is known for holding onto the ball and minimizing turnovers. Since 2012, three of Canada's teams have finished in the top 10 nationally for least amount of giveaways, including last year's LSU team, which led the nation with just eight giveaways. The other factor is Kasim Hill. The redshirt freshman has now played in two full games and three other quarters and has gone 35-for-50 (.700) with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The former Rivals100 quarterback has been calm, cool and collected so far for the Terps and should only become more comfortable under center as he continues to master Canada's offense.

More changes for Maryland along the offensive line

With expectations of many that the Terps would start the same five along the offensive line they did for most of last season, some were surprised to see entrenched starting center Brendan Moore moved to right guard, replacing junior Terrance Davis who had offseason surgery, while sophomore Johnny Jordan replaced Moore in the middle of the line on the team's opening depth chart. Despite Derwin Gray also having had offseason surgery, no one was expecting to see the starting O-line the Terps trotted out to during their first offensive series versus Texas. In at left tackle was redshirt freshman Marcus Minor, replacing the senior Gray who started all 12 games at the bookend spot for the Terps in 2017. "At tackle, Derwin [Gray] was ready to go pregame and then he just didn't feel right," said interim head coach Matt Canada. "Obviously he's coming off an injury, he's practiced all week, he just revved it up and didn't feel like he could go." But Minor got injured himself and briefly had to come out of the game. He was replaced by junior lineman Ellis McKennie, who was part of the game plan, but in a different way, according to Canada. "We had the six-lineman package going, Ellis [McKennie] was playing tight end some, and we didn't get to do that as much because we ended up going down guys there. The tackle part wasn't quite what we planned, but we were prepared for that."

While not ideal, Minor and McKennie getting significant reps this early in the season should only bolster the offensive line depth once Davis and Gray are both fully healthy.

True freshmen making immediate impact for Terps