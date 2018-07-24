CHICAGO -- While addressing reporters at Big Ten Media Day July 24, Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin said the Terps are “a team playing for Jordan [McNair] this season.”

McNair, 19, passed away June 13, 15 days after suffering at heat stroke during an organized team workout. With fall camp set to begin soon, the redshirt freshman’s death is still weighing heavily on the Terps’ minds.

“Obviously the loss of Jordan has been a tremendously difficult thing for your entire program to deal with this summer,” Durkin said. “Jordan was a special member of our team. He had a unique way about him that was infectious to his teammates. He was loved by everyone. And we have a team that's all working through the grieving process together. That's been our focus with our guys, is to come together, be there for one another, both as student athletes as well as the staff and coaches and everyone involved. He had such tremendous impact on so many lives. So everyone is working through and dealing with that.”

Durkin also commended the McNair family for how they’ve shown strength and courage during a tragic loss. With support for McNair’s parents, Martin and Tonya McNair, and other members of the McNair family in mind, Durkin stated that Maryland’s 2018 football season will be one that’s played in honor of McNair.

“Jordan's family are some of the finest people, starting with his mom and dad, Tanya and Marty,” Durkin said. “If our world had half the strength and character they have, it would be a much better place. And we spent some time with his family, that's just the start, with all -- you know, grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles, so many wonderful people that we've gotten to know and spent time with. Our hearts continue to be with them. They will not be forgotten. They will always be part of our program, Jordan and his family will always be part of what we do.

“We've assigned a player committee to head that up and make sure that there's always a presence. We're a team playing for Jordan this year. So there will be some things we'll announce in the coming days as we get into the season of what exactly we're going to do and how we're going to handle that. But, again, I think it's important that it's our players' decision to do that, and we're going to allow them to take that on.”

Durkin added that his team’s grieving process in an ongoing one. However, he’s proud of how his team has responded so far and thinks the Terps have the right amount of veteran leadership in place to help transform tragedy into unity.

“I'm proud of our team and how they've responded,” Durkin said. “And like I said, it's still a team going through a grieving process. You have 105 guys with different personalities and background and all dealing with it in a different way. I'm proud how they've come together and worked. I think these past couple of weeks we've had some really good time together. I think it's been helpful to be together. Our workouts have gone well, and so we're excited about that. I'm proud of our team and really excited about our team going into this year. I think we have a really good football team. I really do. We have a good mix of veteran leadership, guys with experience that we're counting on that have played a lot for us and done some really good things, as well as I feel we've recruited very well.”

McNair’s parents announced last week that they’ve launched a foundation in Jordan’s name. They have also retained attorney Bill Murphy. Murphy is the lawyer who represented Freddie Gray’s family after Gray died from injuries sustained while in the custody of Baltimore police in 2015. As a result, Gray’s family reached a $6.2 million settlement with the city Baltimore.