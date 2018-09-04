COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The odds were stacked against Maryland when it took the field against Texas this past Saturday. Grieving the loss of a teammate, dealing with distractions from ongoing investigations, being led by an interim head coach, and playing a ranked Longhorns team with revenge on its mind seemed like it would be a recipe for disaster for the Terps.

But Maryland has used its adversity to band together. The Terps are putting the weight of their current difficult circumstances on the shoulders of many as opposed to just a few individuals who are in the spotlight more than most. This sense of unity and appreciation for every person associated with the program is what Maryland is using as motivation and support this season, and so far it has worked quite well.

“Everybody in our building stuck together,” Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada said after his team defeated Texas 34-29 at FedEx Field Sept. 1. “So we’re proud of everybody. We have a lot of people who pack our parachutes in our building. Our food is always prepared. Our training room is always ready. Everybody is always working and we have a lot of people who care about these players and they got to get the payday [Saturday]. So we’re proud of everybody and it’s a heck of a win.”

The analogy of packing a parachute was used by Canada and Maryland players several times in their post-game press conference, and it’s a message that has been spread throughout the program since head coach D.J. Durkin was placed on administrative leave and Canada took over.

“That’s something we talk about as a program: Who packs your parachute? It’s something that we’ve done for a few years around where I’ve been,” Canada said. “Just talking about the people who run our program who do so much for us. Football is the greatest game in the world. It takes so many people. Like when we come in our food is ready. Only time we notice something is wrong is if it’s not ready when we walk in. The trainers are ready. The strength staff is ready. Academics is ready. Everybody is there for our players.

“And having [the players] acknowledge that and understand that. They’re the stars and they should be. They do all of the work. But it has been really good. A lot of [players] wrote letters to them, thanked them for what they do for them, and we had some posters that they all signed. They really got into it, so I’m proud of them for that. There’s a lot of people involved in this deal.”

Two of Maryland’s biggest wins in recent memory have now come against Texas in the season opener the past two years. Last season when the Terps beat the Longhorns in Austin, it didn’t seem like a win could get any bigger, but Maryland outdid itself this time around by coming up with an emotionally driven victory that very few thought was possible given the turbulent summer that had just unfolded in College Park.

But besides coming out on top as major underdogs again, the Terps hold their most recent win in higher regards because of the teamwork it took to overcome the odds and shock the college football world once again.

“Of course every win is great, but the team just stuck together through the whole course of everything that has happened,” senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs said. “We stayed together. That was our motto and we stuck by it. From the players to the coaches to the staff, everybody in the building who packs our parachutes stuck together and I think that’s the result of [Saturday].”

Moving forward, expect the Terps to continue to turn to each other for support and motivation. The “us-against-the-world” mentality has worked for Maryland so far in 2018, so why stop now?

“We talked about our room, our building, and how everyone else outside of our building really doesn’t matter,” Canada said. “They really don’t matter. That’s how we plan and that’s how we focus. The only people who knew how we were going to play [against Texas] were the guys in our building and I think they had no doubt that they were going to win.”