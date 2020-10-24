TerrapinSportsReport - Terps can't keep pace with 'Cats in season-opening loss

The Wildcats would go on to score 43 unanswered points and dominate in every facet of the game.

Locksley was not understating the situation. After an opening drive that showed some promise with transfer sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa under center completing 6 of 7 passes and leading the Terps to a field goal, the remaining 54 minutes of football was disastrous for Maryland.

After waiting longer than normal to start its season, Maryland fell flat in its opener, losing at Northwestern October 25, 43-3.

“We’re a work in progress as a team,” Locksley said. “We’re going to continue to develop as much depth as we possibly can. A lot of new players playing their first game as a Terp. And I would expect we will continue to improve with every game.”

Tagovailoa was one of those new Terps making his first start in a Maryland uniform, and his first collegiate start overall. Things could have gone better for the Alabama transfer, who finished 14-for-25 passing for 94 yards and three interceptions.

But it wasn’t all negative in Locksley’s eyes.

“Obviously that was his first career start in college and so he’s made some mistakes,” Locksley said. “He threw the ball into double coverage, maybe threw the ball down field in a short situation where we’d like him to take a high percentage throw and make a better decision there. But for the most part, I thought that he didn’t show signs of being uncomfortable. But it was his first start and I think some of that was first-start jitters. But these are things that we’ll get corrected. I liked the way he took coaching on the sideline and I expect that we’ll see him improve each week.”

Northwestern is coming off of a down year, but returns most of its starters from what was a stout defense in 2019. It showed on Saturday night as the Wildcats held Maryland to just 207 total yards and 4-for-11 on third down while forcing four turnovers.

“Northwestern is a very good defense,” Tagovailoa said. “They’re very disciplined. They’re like a bend, don’t break defense. I feel like today I made a lot of mistakes that cost us the game, but it’s a good thing that it’s early in the season. Obviously it’s not the way you want to start, but you have to give credit to Northwestern.”

Clearly not pleased with his performance, Tagovailoa took the optimistic approach like his coach and believes the mistakes he made on Saturday can be corrected as the season progresses.

“I just have to get my timing down with my receivers,” Tagovailoa said. “They were there, I just missed them. I think it’s something we can continue to work on and something we’re for sure going to get better at.”

But it wasn’t just the Maryland offense that disappointed in the season opener.

Ther Terps’ defense was awful, allowing 537 total yards, including 325 on the ground. Maryland applied no pressure on transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey and did not force any turnovers.

“We didn’t play with great eye discipline and we gave up some plays on the backend,” Locksley said. “We’re going to have to get these things corrected. It starts with being able to play the run with the front seven, generating a little more pass rush obviously. We didn’t rattle or disrupt the quarterback’s timing. This is what we have to get fixed in the next day or two.”

Maryland’s defensive efforts were hurt further by an early injury to Durrell Nchami, who was returning from an injury suffered last season and is considered by many to be the most dangerous pass rusher the Terps have.

Locksley said after the game that Nchami’s injury is a lower leg injury and he will have an MRI when the team returns home.

Statistical bright spots for Maryland included 14 tackles by linebacker Chance Campbell and three receptions for 42 yards late in the game from freshman wide receiver Nick DeGennaro. DeGennaro’s receptions came from backup quarterback Lance Legendre, who finished the game 4-for-4 for 49 passing yards and could get a look as a starter sooner than later if Tagovailoa continues to struggle.

Maryland will have to lick its wounds quickly and make the necessary corrections on a short week as the Terps get set to face Minnesota at home next Friday night under the lights in College Park.