“I’m really proud of my team obviously, coming off of a tough loss and coming home late and then just trying to move forward and play better. And obviously we didn’t start the game strong offensively, couldn’t make a shot. Give them some credit. They’re a great defensive team. But we just kept guarding. For the last two games, the past 80 minutes, we’ve really guarded well. So I’m proud of that.”

“I want to thank Charm City Charities for putting this event on,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “It’s always great to get back to Baltimore and play in front of fans here. We have a ton of fans in this city and it’s always great to play here, so I thank them for that.

BALTIMORE -- In a game that was mostly void of offense Dec. 8, No. 23 Maryland (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) leveraged a game-high 17 points by junior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and some stifling defense to beat last year’s NCAA Tournament Cinderella, Loyola-Chicago (5-5), 55-41, as part of the Charm City Classic at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

It was an overall low-scoring affair Saturday night, but Cowan erupted for 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting while also dishing out a game-high four assists. The Terps’ floor general also became Maryland’s 55th 1,000-point scorer in the 14-point win over the Ramblers.

Cowan was also a catalyst for Maryland on the defensive end, helping the Terps hold Loyola-Chicago’s senior backcourt of Marques Townes and Clayton Custer to a combined 18 points in 71 minutes.

“This game I tried to let me defense help me on offense,” Cowan said. “It was a little slow on offense but the best way you can change that is to play with intensity on defense. I think it was Coach [Matt] Brady that said let our defense be our best offense and I think that’s what helped us go on a run.”

Beyond Cowan, Maryland’s offense struggled against the Ramblers on Saturday night. The Terps took a narrow four-point lead into halftime with their dynamic frontcourt of Bruno Fernando and Baltimore native Jalen “Stix” Smith combining for just two points and two rebounds in 10 minutes of play collectively because of foul trouble.

The first half foul trouble for Maryland’s frontcourt allowed Turgeon to test his depth, including playing freshman forward Ricky Lindo Jr. a season-high 24 minutes and freshman guard Serrel Smith Jr. 17 minutes off the bench.

“We had a lot going on and it forced me to play depth and our depth was really good tonight,” Turgeon said. “So I’m proud of the young guys and just proud of my team.”

Fernando returned to the game to play most of the second half but Smith remained limited because of fouls. The extra rest for Fernando proved to be a positive for the Terps, which finished with a season-high 13 blocks, four coming from the Angola native.

“I thought the foul trouble really helped Bruno not get tired and I thought he really helped our defense in the second half,” Turgeon said.

Terps freshman wing Aaron Wiggins joined Cowan as the only other Maryland player to score in double figures by dropping 10 points to go along with a team-high six rebounds. Wiggins leading the Terps in rebounding was atypical for Maryland, which was outrebounded in a game for the first time this season, conceding a minus-four margin to the Ramblers.

It was Maryland’s defense that bailed the Terps out Saturday, as the Ramblers shot just 32.7 percent from the field and finished 2-for-14 from three. The Terps also forced Loyola-Chicago into 19 turnovers.

“I knew we had toughness, but my guys showed me a lot today,” Turgeon said. “To have a devastating loss the way we did on the road and then to come back less than 48 hours later and play the way we played defensively showed great toughness.”

It was a rough night for both of Maryland’s Baltimore natives, Darryl Morsell and Jalen Smith, who were returning to play in their hometown. Morsell and Smith played a season-low 12 minutes each and combined to score five points and rip down four rebounds.

Smith was negated from the game with foul trouble, where as Morsell’s quiet night was due to a sprained ankle sustained in warm ups.

“Darryl twisted his ankle in warm ups,” Turgeon said. “He tried to go and couldn’t.”

Despite winning the game with defense on Saturday night, Turgeon was pleased with some of the things he saw from the Terps’ offense against the Ramblers, namely the ball movement, which wasn’t there when they needed it in their last game.

“We weren’t great offensively tonight, but we had really good shots and we moved the ball better,” Turgeon said. “Really what cost us the game the other night was our lack of ball movement late in the game and I think our ball movement was much better tonight. So we really grew up in the last 48 hours and that’s what I’m excited about.”

Maryland will take the floor again next Dec. 11 when the Terps host Loyola-Maryland in College Park.