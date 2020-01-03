The Terps are coming off of losing two of their last three games and didn’t look their best at times in a win over Bryant in their last outing. But after taking some time off for the holidays to refocus and re-energize, Maryland sophomore guard Eric Ayala believes his team’s recent struggles will serve as a spark rather than derail the season.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 15 Maryland (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will resume Big Ten play Jan. 4 when it hosts Indiana (11-2, 1-1), a team that has not won at Xfinity Center since the Terps joined the conference prior to the 2014-15 season.

“It definitely was a wake-up call,” Ayala said. “We were high-rolling with 10 wins, being 10-0 and No. 3 in the country. We kind of got comfortable and I think those two losses kind of brought us back on the hunt. We came back from Christmas break with a different something. I can’t say what it is but it’s something. We’re eager to get back to where we were and where we belong.”

The next matchup for head coach Mark Turgeon’s Maryland squad will be against an Indiana team that is deep, tough, and well-coached by Archie Miller. The Terps will look to get back on track, but Turgeon knows it will be no easy task.

“They have really good players across the board,” Turgeon said. “They have 11 guys that are playing in their rotation and that’s hard to do at this level. That means he has 11 players that [Miller] believes in.”

Indiana’s roster features one of the nation’s top freshmen in Trayce Jackson-Davis, who leads the Hoosiers in points (15.4), rebounds (8.7), and blocks (2.0) per game.

“[Jackson-Davis] makes scoring look easy, which it’s not, especially at this level when you play five against three and get double-teamed and different things,” Turgeon said. “He makes it look really easy and he’s really talented. So he’s a challenge for us. Obviously, he’s long, he rebounds well, and he’s terrific.”

At 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, with as much athleticism as anyone in the building at any given time, Jackson-Davis is a matchup nightmare for any team he faces. The Terps know trying to guard him with one man is not an option, so they’ll throw a number of defenders at him on Saturday.

“I think it’s a team defense; we’ll guard [Jackson-Davis] as a team,” Ayala said. “I don’t think we’re gonna put the pressure on one person to guard him. I think as we come together and play team defense, I think we should do a good job on him.”

As Turgeon continues to adapt to life without Makhi and Makhel Mitchell in the frontcourt, Maryland will have to bring its A-game in the post on Saturday afternoon. Indiana is a team that likes to play physical down low, rip down offensive boards, and draw fouls in order to get to the line. The Hoosiers are top 20 in the country in offensive rebound percentage and free throw attempts per game.

“We know we have to have a great interior presence, on defense and offense, and just be able to withstand their bigs and stay out of foul trouble,” Terps’ sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith said. “Pretty much just have to box out and go after every rebound off the backboard, and pretty much be able to jump up with both hands and not foul.”

The frontcourt Smith is playing in has been shaken up recently, but the Terps are hoping 7-foot-2 Chol Marial, who played his first collegiate game against Bryant, can make an impact and help fill the void left by the two 6-foot-10 twins that entered the transfer portal last week.

Marial posted six points, five rebounds, and a block in 14 minutes of action against Bryant, but he could see his playing time increase against the Hoosiers, especially when it comes to minutes playing beside Smith.

“I think as the season goes on [playing Smith and Marial together] will happen more,” Turgeon said. “I moved Chol in with the top seven guys this week, so he practiced with Stix more. So we’ve done it more. How much we’re going to do it [Saturday]? I don’t know. We’ll see, but that’s something we’ll do down the road...and then we can do some different things offensively that I think will help us down the road too.”

Turgeon admitted that he’s still trying to “figure it out” when it comes to his frontcourt rotation, and while he said Marial is still a shadow of the player he will eventually be, the Terps’ lead man believes the South Sudan native can be a big part of Maryland’s success on Saturday if he and his fellow post players can rise to the occasion.

“Chol has been big and long, so hopefully he can use his length and play without fouling,” Turgeon said. “We’ve had a couple of days of trying to get ready for them and what they do and they’re big and strong and smart, they shot fake and do a lot of creative things down there. So hopefully our post players will be ready to take on a challenge tomorrow.”

Outside of the post and a stoping versatile wing in Jackson-Davis, Turgeon knows his team must also be mindful of Indiana’s senior guard Devonte Green, who’s the Hoosiers’ second-leading scorer with 12.5 points per game and put up 15 points on the Terps last year.

“Green is having a really good year for them,” Turgeon said. “When things aren’t going well, he can hit tough shots for them. Really good athlete. He played well in this game last year, especially early; I think he hit a couple of threes. He’s a good player.”

Maryland and Indiana are scheduled to tip-off in College Park at 12 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on FOX.