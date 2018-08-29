COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It has felt like a longer summer than usual for the Terps.

The unexpected death of a teammate and multiple investigations into the university and football program will do that.

Maryland is still grieving the June death of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair. The Terps are being led by an interim head coach as they begin the season Sept. 1 at FedEx Field against No. 23 Texas.

But amid tumultuous times, the return to the gridiron is something Maryland is looking forward to.

“We are excited that it’s finally game week,” interim head coach Matt Canada said. “Our players are very excited that it’s game week. We have a tremendous opponent in Texas. Camp wrapped up on Saturday, as you already know. Our players did a tremendous job on focusing on each other, focussing on sticking together, obviously continuing to think about, talk about, grieve about and find different ways to play for Jordan. That’s something our entire program is doing and we’re very proud of the way our players are handling that and going through that.”

Canada added that while this summer certainly hasn’t been easy, his players are eager to get on the field and honor their fallen teammate.

“We’ve been dealing with this for a couple of months and it has been a very up and down situation,” Canada said. “We deal with grief differently. Every player does, every person does, every family does. So we’re never going to be done with that. It’s not like it’s ever going to go away. And we’re not asking it to go away. We do want to play football and our players talked last week about how they want to honor Jordan. When our players play, they want to play well. They want to play well for each other. They want to play well for Jordan. That’s important to them.”

So Canada’s team is ready to play. But is he ready to be a head coach?

The otherwise offensive coordinator has done his due diligence in preparing for the role that was thrust upon him because of unfortunate circumstances, but he also knows that running the offense is his forte and he’ll be receiving a lot of help from his staff when it comes to running the whole show.

“As far as the football part, I’m focused on football,” Canada said. “I’ve talked to a couple of guys who have called plays and been head coaches, but certainly not in this situation, trying to map out a schedule and the way I’m going to do it. But the main focus for me is to make sure I still do the job that I’m supposed to do, which is be the offensive coordinator. So we’re doing a good job, our staff is working very hard and we’re sticking together.”

Canada and his team will be preparing for a ranked Longhorns team that appears to be much-improved from the Texas squad Maryland stunned in Austin to open last season. Tom Herman’s team finished last year strong and the Terps know the Longhorns will be coming to Landover with revenge on theirs minds.

“Obviously Texas has great talent,” Canada said. “We all know that. They recruit well every year. It’s going to be the second year for their staff and they certainly continued to get better last year on both sides of the ball. They have a talented quarterback. He can run well. He can do certain things with the ball in his hand. I know our guys on defense realize there’s a great challenge there. We’re playing a tremendous opponent on Saturday and we realize that. So we’re focusing on that. They’re a very good football team.”

With class back in session and the summer finally coming to an end, the Terps are as anxious as anyone to get the 2018 college football season underway.

“Like everybody else in the country, we’re excited for Saturday afternoon to get here,” Canada said.