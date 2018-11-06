COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland watched a 22 point lead whittle down to three with less than 90 seconds to go in the second half of its season opener against Delaware Nov. 6, but the Terps avoided the collapse and came away with a 73-67 victory to begin the year.

After scoring the first bucket of the game with a three-point shot from starting guard Darryl Morsell, who had hit just three three triples all last season, Maryland went cold from beyond the arc against Delaware’s zone and let the Blue Hens shoot their way back into the game, namely Eric Carter, who finished with a game-high 29 points.

But ultimately Delaware had no answer for Maryland’s dynamic frontcourt and the clutch free throw shooting of junior point guard Anthony Cowan.

“Obviously not the way we wanted to finish the half, the last 15 minutes or so. I think we got ot 58-36 and then we couldn’t score around the rim, missed a couple of free throws. We let the offense affect our defense. We stopped guarding. No. 5, [Eric] Carter, was terrific for them. They played through him. It was tough. They hit some shots, they got confident, and then we just couldn’t hit a shot against the zone. I thought Delaware was great. I thought they were inspired.”

After the game, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon compared the tough outing to a game in College Park a few years ago against another unsuspecting underdog that gave a Terps team that ended up finding great success that season a run for their money.

“I told my team after the game that two years ago when Anthony [Cowan] was a freshman, we played an American team here and we should have lost,” Turgeon said. “This game I never felt like we were going to lose. I always felt like we were in control. It’s just disappointing that we couldn’t hit a jumper or get a stop. But that team (two years ago) went 20-2, and I’m not saying we’re starting 20-2, but this young team is going to get better and get better quickly.

“We would have all liked to win that game by 24 or 26. It would have been a lot easier for me. I probably would have slept better tonight. But I think we got more out of it because we had to coach and do some things late.”

The Terps were led by freshman forward Jalen “Stix” Smith, who in his Maryland debut had a huge impact on both ends of the floor and posted a double-double. The Baltimore native got the start against the Blue Hens and finished with with a team-high 19 points and game-high 13 rebounds to go along with two late blocks that helped seal the win.

“Stix went in there his first game and made some big plays late and of course got the blocks,” Turgeon said. “And he blocked one and kept it in bounds and rebounded it so that’s a really good sign for us.”

Smith was joined in the frontcourt by sophomore center Bruno Fernando, who started the game hot and was perfect from the floor, shooting 6-for-6 and scoring 15 points before fouling out after 20 minutes of action.

“[Fernando] has come a long way,” Turgeon said. “I hate that he got in foul trouble because he was on his way to a big night I think.”

Cowan iced the game with three free throws at the end and made it a trio of Terps in double figures by scoring 15 points in the contest, but it wasn’t his most efficient performance as it took 14 shots to get there. Cowan was able to get to the free throw line 10 times against the Blue Hens but he missed three from the charity stripe and went 4-for-14 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from downtown.

“Anthony is fine,” Turgeon said. “He practiced off the ball. He practiced on the ball. He just never got himself going tonight. He’s probably disappointed in the way he played, but I’m not worried. That’s the least of my worries. The kid is a heck of a player.”

Cowan wasn’t the only Terp who struggled shooting against Delaware Tuesday night. Freshman wing Aaron Wiggins played a game-high 36 minutes after starting in his college debut, and while he helped the Terps in other areas--ripping down seven rebounds, collecting five steals, and dishing out three assists--he shot just 1-for-8 from the floor, including 1-for-6 from three.

As a team, the Terps shot an unsightly 2-for-19 from beyond the arc against the Blue Hens. However, a 15-8 offensive rebound margin against a much smaller team helped mitigate the damage of the poor shooting.

“It wasn’t anything we haven’t seen before,” said Terps freshman guard Eric Ayala, who finished with a game-high five assists. “I mean, we practice against zone every day. It wasn’t nothing new. We just have to execute our plays and shoot the ball better.”

A win is a win, but Maryland will look to improve its shooting and killer instinct when the Terps take on Navy in Annapolis Nov. 9.

“We want to assert ourselves on every team this year,” Ayala said. “We want to show that we’re one of the best teams in the country. However we have to do that, that’s how we have to play. Definitely putting our foot down on everybody is a thing for us this year. I think if we play our game we can beat anybody.”