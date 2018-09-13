COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- In case you haven’t noticed, Maryland redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill is a cool customer on the gridiron.

Terps interim head coach Matt Canada said as much in his postgame interview after Maryland’s season-opening win against Texas, calling Hill a “pretty cool dude” as he commended his starting quarterback for his poise and leadership against the Longhorns, despite coming off of a serious knee injury, having to learn a new offense, and a tumultuous offseason for the program as a whole.

Hill has often been praised for his high football IQ and decision making as a quarterback. In fact, so far in his college career, Hill has gone 66 pass attempts without throwing an interception, the longest streak to open a career for a Terps quarterback since Danny O’Brien started his career in College Park with 96 consecutive attempts without a pick in 2010.

A calm demeanor and ability to perform in high-pressure situations is nothing new to the St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) product. He has been prepping for this type of role his entire life thanks to his loving parents, who despite both getting their law degrees from Columbia University and living in Bear, Del., decided to relocate to Crofton, Md., so Hill could work more closely with his quarterback coach, Chris Baucia.

Besides putting him in an advantageous position geographically to succeed, Hill’s parents also instilled within him the mental fortitude and groundedness to be the calm, cool, and collected signal caller he is today.

“Ever since I was younger, my parents always taught me about composure,” Hill said. “I try and stay calm in everything, no matter the situation because then you can really understand the situation and try to address it.”

Before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the third game last season, Hill completed 18-of-21 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. After a rigorous rehab this offseason, Hill has returned to pick up right where he left off. Through the Terps’ first two games, Hill is 25-for-45 passing for 343 yards and two touchdowns. He seemingly looks more and more comfortable by the snap, and he’s accomplishing the most important feat in Canada’s offense: taking care of the ball.

Hill not only chalks up his success so far this season to the composure that is innate to him, he also believes Canada’s scheme has proven to be a great fit.

“Just getting experience in Coach Canada’s system that’s really big,” Hill said. “Just making reads, just getting used to seeing different things like how teams play us. I think it’s just a comfortability thing for me and the whole offense. I’m really enjoying it. It’s really fun going out there and throwing a whole bunch of different things at the defense.”

When Hill gets a play call from Canada, he naturally looks at his wristband that lists Maryland’s offensive plays. On that wristband last weekend during the Terps victory at Bowling Green, there was also the name “Kaylah,” Hill’s younger sister.

Kaylah has Down syndrome and her name on Hill’s wristband serves as motivation to him and constantly reminds Hill what’s important in his life.

“I say my sister is the most influential person in my life,” Hill said. “That’s like my best friend, so I’m always going to have her with me no matter what, whether it’s visible or not visible. So I just wanted to show that off last weekend.”

Kaylah is Hill’s biggest fan on and off the field, and when it’s game time in College Park, Hill knows where he can find her.

“She has definitely been excited,” Hill said. “She’s the loudest one in the stands. I can always hear her no matter the stadium, even since we were younger. So it has been great.”

Throughout rehabbing his knee, grieving the tragic loss of teammate Jordan McNair, and dealing with coaching changes, Hill turned to his sister and family for support, even traveling back and forth between College Park and Crofton regularly this summer.

“[I saw my family] all of the time,” Hill said. “Either they were coming up here or I was going back home. I just spent a lot of time with my family and it just took my mind off of things.”

Taking his mind off things was a key cog in Hill’s recovery process. Not only did he calm his mind with some family time, he also made it a point to block out any doubts about his knee that could slow up his rehab or cause him to second guess himself once he took the field again.

“I tried through the whole process of coming back to take the mental side out of it and not have any doubt,” Hill said. “It worked to get back here so it’s just about having trust in myself, trust in the whole process that took me back here and has me playing again. It’s just a blessing.”

Hill gets set to make his 2018 debut in College Park Sept. 15, as the Terps host Temple for a non-conference showdown. Whether his streak of pass attempts without an interception holds up remains to be seen, but what should be clear at this point is that even if or when Hill eventually does throw a pick he has what it takes to put it behind him and be the leader the Terps need him to be.