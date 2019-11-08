News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 15:00:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Terps hope to make strong push for five-star SG during official visit

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood Laboratory 2021 five-star shooting guard Aminu Mohammed already has an impressive list of high-major offers, including Florida, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, and Seton Hall, but Maryland is another big-time program that has anted up for the 6-foot-4, 175-pounder, and the Terps are hoping an official visit to College Park this weekend will help them make a strong push for the top-15 prospect.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}