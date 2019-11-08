Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood Laboratory 2021 five-star shooting guard Aminu Mohammed already has an impressive list of high-major offers, including Florida, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, and Seton Hall, but Maryland is another big-time program that has anted up for the 6-foot-4, 175-pounder, and the Terps are hoping an official visit to College Park this weekend will help them make a strong push for the top-15 prospect.